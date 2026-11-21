Deutsch de Tausende Jugendliche demonstrieren in Schweizer Städten Original Read more: Tausende Jugendliche demonstrieren in Schweizer Sta

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Thousands of young people took to the streets across Switzerland on Friday. They were protesting against rising military spending, the climate crisis and cuts to education funding. The demonstrations remained peaceful in many places. Clashes broke out in Basel and Lausanne. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Thousands turn out for coordinated youth protests in Swiss cities This content was published on November 21, 2026 - 10:34 4 minutes Keystone-SDA

In total, thousands of school pupils, apprentices and students took part in protests in around ten Swiss cities, reporters from the Keystone-SDA news agency said on Friday. According to organisers, 40,000 people took part.

In Basel, the mood changed following an authorised march involving several hundred participants. In front of the Wettstein Bridge, a group of masked individuals erected barricades made of construction site fencing, rubbish bins and road signs, which were cleared by the police.

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This content was published on Nov 19, 2026 As young people across Europe prepare for an international protest, Swiss groups are also getting organised. Can they appeal beyond the left?

Read more: Amid European youth protests, events are also planned in Switze