Thousands Turn Out For Coordinated Youth Protests In Swiss Cities
-
Deutsch
de
Tausende Jugendliche demonstrieren in Schweizer Städten
Original
Read more: Tausende Jugendliche demonstrieren in Schweizer Sta
In total, thousands of school pupils, apprentices and students took part in protests in around ten Swiss cities, reporters from the Keystone-SDA news agency said on Friday. According to organisers, 40,000 people took part.
In Basel, the mood changed following an authorised march involving several hundred participants. In front of the Wettstein Bridge, a group of masked individuals erected barricades made of construction site fencing, rubbish bins and road signs, which were cleared by the police.More More Best of SRG content Amid European youth protests, events are also planned in Switzerland
This content was published on Nov 19, 2026 As young people across Europe prepare for an international protest, Swiss groups are also getting organised. Can they appeal beyond the left?Read more: Amid European youth protests, events are also planned in Switze
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment