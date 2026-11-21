Deutsch de Regeln für Killerroboter: Gespräche enden mit Minimalkonsens Original Read more: Regeln für Killerroboter: Gespräche enden mit Minimalko

MENAFN - Swissinfo) International discussions on safeguards to prevent the development of fully autonomous killer robots have yielded only a minimal consensus. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Geneva talks on autonomous weapons end with minimal consensus This content was published on November 21, 2026 - 11:20 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

At the conference of the 128 States Parties to the United Nations Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW) in Geneva this week, diplomats were unable to agree on a specific mandate to negotiate a legally binding ban on particularly dangerous weapons systems. Non-governmental organisations such as Stop Killer Robots described the outcome as disappointing and representing the lowest common denominator.

The conference drew to a close in the early hours of Saturday morning following hours of night-time negotiations. Nearly 100 countries had spoken out in favour of negotiations on a legally binding ban on fully autonomous weapons capable of killing without a human giving the final order to fire. However, a specific mandate to this effect was opposed by, among others, the US, which, as the world's largest military power and a pioneer in the development of artificial intelligence, plays a decisive role.

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