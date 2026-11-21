Français fr Les candidats de l'UDC au Conseil fédéral sont le Zougois Thomas Aeschi et le Haut-Valaisan Michael Graber Original Read more: Les candidats de l'UDC au Conseil fédéral sont le Zougois Thomas Aeschi et le Haut-Valaisan Michael G

MENAFN - Swissinfo) After weeks of waiting, the right-wing Swiss People's Party finally unveiled its shortlist on Friday evening for Guy Parmelin's successor in the Federal Council. Thomas Aeschi from Zug and Michael Graber from canton Valais are in the running. Parliament will decide between them on December 9. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss People's Party present two candidates to succeed Parmelin This content was published on November 21, 2026 - 11:45 4 minutes Keystone-SDA, Katy Romy

The country's largest party kept everyone in suspense. It was not until 8pm on Friday that the candidates from the Swiss People's Party to succeed Economics Minister Guy Parmelin were announced. The party's parliamentary group has selected Thomas Aeschi, a member of the House of Representatives from canton Zug, and Michael Graber, also a parliamentarian, from canton Valais, for its official ticket. Both represent German-speaking Switzerland.

The group's vice-chair, Franz Grüter, explained that Aeschi was elected first, with 37 votes after six rounds. Michael Graber was elected with 42 votes in the seventh round.

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Origin, language or gender were not part of the criteria, Grüter stated. He did, however, emphasise that two candidates from French-speaking Switzerland had remained in the running until the very end, but ultimately the members did not select them.“We have to accept that,” he said.

The candidates' qualities and what they can bring to the Federal Council were deemed more important than other factors. Emphasis was also placed on leadership ability, said Nicolas Kolly, a lawmaker from Fribourg.“Everyone had an equal chance of being on the ticket.”

Humility and collegiality

The two candidates to succeed Parmelin expressed humility following their nomination, saying they approached this nomination with“great respect”.

Known for his direct style, Aeschi gave an assurance that he would uphold the principle of collegiality.“The Federal Council is the executive branch. It implements the decisions of parliament and the people. It is a matter of representing the interests of the people and the country,” he said. He also expressed his deep humility in the face of the responsibility of being a government minister.

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