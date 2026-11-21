Swiss Hiking Associations Unveil New Digital Trail Maps
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Cartes en ligne pour randonnées hivernales désormais disponibles
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Read more: Cartes en ligne pour randonnées hivernales désormais dispon
“To date, we have been able to publish data on winter walking trails totalling 3,210 kilometres in length and snowshoe trails totalling 2,330 kilometres in length,” said Thomas Gloor, head of IT and hiking information at the Suisse Rando association.
The full publication of winter walking and snowshoe trails in the cantons of Fribourg, Neuchâtel and Vaud is still pending, he added. The aim is to make these available as soon as possible.
In all, 688 winter walks and 424 snowshoe trails are now digitally mapped. According to the available data, the longest snowshoe trail is located at the Combe de L'A, near Liddes in canton Valais; it is nearly 15km long and takes six hours and 30 minutes to walk. The highest snowshoe trail, the Hohsaas Trail near Saas-Grund, is also in Valais, at an altitude of over 3,000 metres.More More Climate adaptation Climate concerns cast doubt over the future of Winter Olympics
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