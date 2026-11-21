MENAFN - KNN India)The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has clarified that the Rs 10 lakh threshold for foreign exchange reporting on services exports applies to each inward remittance and not the aggregate value of receipts, providing greater clarity to exporters on compliance requirements.

In frequently asked questions (FAQs) issued on Friday, the central bank said only non-individual service exporters receiving an individual inward remittance exceeding Rs 10 lakh, or its equivalent in foreign currency, must file an Export Declaration Form (EDF) before the proceeds are credited to their bank accounts.

Resident individuals are exempt, with the EDF deemed to have been submitted when they provide the necessary details to their authorised dealer (AD) bank for realisation of inward remittances.

The RBI also clarified that AD banks may extend the EDF filing deadline if they consider the reasons provided by exporters justified. Banks must publish their trade-related policies and key features of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for handling trade transactions on their websites.

EDF Filing Timelines and Other Clarifications

For software exports, the EDF must be submitted within 30 days from the end of the month in which the invoice is raised. For other services, it must be filed within the same period or on or before receipt of payment. The 30-day deadline also applies to advance payments, including those for software exports.

The requirement for SOFTEX forms for software exports has been discontinued from October 1, 2026. Non-individual software exporters operating in the Domestic Tariff Area can file the EDF with an AD bank or the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), while exporters in Special Economic Zones can submit it to the respective Development Commissioner.

The RBI has also discontinued the requirement for EDF waiver letters. Where exported goods have no realisable value, exporters must declare it as zero in the relevant section of the EDF.

Revised Trade Regulations Effective October 1

The clarifications follow the revised RBI trade regulations, notified on January 13, 2026, after a comprehensive review of the earlier framework governing exports and imports.

Effective October 1, 2026, the regulations cover exports and imports of goods and services, as well as merchanting trade transactions undertaken on or after that date. Transactions initiated before October 1 continue to be governed by the rules in force when they commenced.

The RBI said the principle-based framework consolidates guidance previously spread across more than 150 circulars into a single reference, aiming to align India's foreign exchange reporting system with global trade practices, streamline compliance and accelerate clarifications and approvals.

For service imports, resident individuals and non-individual importers with invoice or contract values of up to Rs 10 lakh can continue to provide the information required by their AD banks for outward remittances without submitting a separate import declaration.

AD banks must report applicable inward and outward remittance details for service transactions in the Export/Import Data Processing and Monitoring System (E/IDPMS), irrespective of whether the transactions fall below or exceed the specified threshold.

(KNN Bureau)