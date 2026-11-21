MENAFN - KNN India)Microsoft India and Samhita-CGF, in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, have launched a multilingual AI chatbot to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) adopt artificial intelligence (AI) in their business operations.

The chatbot was unveiled at the AI Enablement for MSMEs Leadership Dialogue, which brought together policymakers, industry representatives, MSME founders and ecosystem partners to discuss AI adoption, productivity and employment opportunities in the sector.

Available in regional languages, the chatbot is designed to help MSMEs continue learning about and applying AI in their daily operations after completing formal training. The partners plan to expand its availability to MSMEs across the country.

AI Enablement Programme for 3,000 MSMEs

The dialogue was part of Microsoft's AI Enablement for MSMEs initiative, which aims to help 3,000 MSMEs in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Karnataka and Maharashtra adopt AI workflows across business functions.

The programme follows a 60-day learning journey focused on improving business efficiency, productivity and scalability.

Dr Deepak Bagla, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, said,“India's next leap of growth depends on how we democratize AI, so that even the smallest businesses can adopt it without the barriers of expertise, time and cost.”

“The biggest delta advantage in value creation from AI will come from our MSMEs and the self-employed. Their aim is not just to create financial unicorns but also to create social unicorns by impacting over a billion lives,” Bagla added.

Microsoft India and Samhita-CGF also announced plans to develop a National MSME AI Adoption Playbook, drawing on the learning experiences of 6,000 individuals participating in the programme.

The proposed playbook will document practical approaches, success stories and implementation insights to help industry associations, incubators and government institutions support AI adoption among MSMEs at scale.

Focus on Responsible AI Adoption

Sanjay Chadha, General Manager, Corporate, External and Legal Affairs (CELA), Microsoft India and South Asia, noted that AI could help small businesses improve productivity and enable employees to undertake higher-value work, provided they have the necessary skills and confidence in responsible AI use.

“We are working with India's incubation network to help MSMEs move from AI awareness to adoption, and to make responsible AI the foundation of lasting economic mobility,” he said.

(KNN Bureau)

