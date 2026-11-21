MENAFN - KNN India)The government will gradually expand the Unified Bharat e-Charge platform beyond its current pilot phase as the electric vehicle (EV) charging network becomes more reliable, Hanif Qureshi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), said on Friday.

Around 12 charging network operators have joined the platform, which allows EV users to locate charging stations, access services and make payments across participating networks through a single interface.

“We have made it available for pilot testing in five states. As the network becomes more robust, we will keep expanding it,” Qureshi told reporters on the sidelines of the inaugural Growth and Readiness for EV Infrastructure Dialogue (GRID), organised by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) as part of its National EV Charging Day event, ANI reported.

He highlighted that NPCI BHIM Services Ltd and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) jointly developed the platform. Most manufacturers of electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers have also been integrated, although no timeline has been announced for expanding the pilot.

Focus on Highway Charging Infrastructure

Qureshi said charging infrastructure along national highways remained a priority, with the government identifying 24 freight corridors and around 50 passenger car corridors for electrification.

The MHI is supporting public EV charging infrastructure through an allocation of Rs 2,000 crore under the PM E-DRIVE scheme.

He noted that private operators could establish charging stations without obtaining a licence, while government subsidies were available in locations where private investment was unlikely.

“Establishing a charging station is an unlicensed business. So, anybody can establish it,” Qureshi said, adding that private operators were already setting up charging stations without government support.

(KNN Bureau)

