MENAFN - KNN India)India-Italy bilateral trade could reach and potentially exceed EUR 50 billion by 2035, driven by the India-European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement (FTA), wider market access, industrial linkages and stronger business partnerships, according to a report by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM).

The projection is part of a knowledge report titled 'India-Italy: A Timeless Bond, A Transformative Partnership', prepared by the ASSOCHAM Global Research & Strategy Centre.

The report was presented to Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, during the India-Italy Business Forum on November 18, 2026, by ASSOCHAM Secretary General Saurabh Sanyal and Chief Economist SP Sharma, ANI reported.

India and Italy have set a bilateral trade target of EUR 20 billion by 2029. The elevation of bilateral ties to a Special Strategic Partnership during the same month has also strengthened cooperation across manufacturing, technology, clean energy, defence and innovation.

Sanyal said Indian exporters have significant opportunities to expand their market share in Italy, particularly in automobiles and components, pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, electrical machinery, chemicals, textiles and precision instruments.

Bilateral Trade and Export Opportunities

Bilateral merchandise trade between the two countries increased from USD 8.8 billion in FY2016-17 to USD 14.4 billion in FY2025-26. India's exports to Italy stood at USD 7.8 billion during FY2025-26, compared with imports of around USD 6.6 billion, giving India a trade surplus of approximately USD 1.2 billion.

Italy's global imports reached USD 669 billion in 2025, while imports from India stood at USD 9.7 billion. India's share in Italy's total imports increased from around 1.2 per cent in 2019 to 1.5 per cent in 2025.

Sanyal noted that the two countries could deepen their economic partnership by combining India's manufacturing scale, skilled workforce and expanding market with Italy's strengths in quality, design, precision engineering and advanced industrial technologies.

The ASSOCHAM report explores opportunities to move beyond conventional trade towards joint ventures, technology partnerships and investment-led cooperation.

India-EU FTA to Strengthen Industrial Cooperation

The conclusion of negotiations on the India-EU FTA in January 2026 is expected to provide further momentum to bilateral economic engagement.

Phased tariff reductions and improved market access could create opportunities for Indian manufacturers and service providers while enabling greater access to Italian machinery, design capabilities and industrial expertise.

Sanyal said stronger business connections, technology exchange and investment partnerships could help enterprises in both countries enter new markets and improve their global competitiveness.

Potential areas of cooperation include established sectors such as food processing, agricultural technology, fashion and medical technologies, as well as emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, fintech, quantum computing, green hydrogen and energy storage.

The two countries also have scope to expand collaboration in critical minerals, maritime infrastructure, logistics and research and development.

ASSOCHAM said sustained institutional engagement and greater industry participation could help translate the complementary strengths of the two economies into a partnership driven by trade, investment and innovation.

(KNN Bureau)