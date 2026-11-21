MENAFN - KNN India)Lack of cooperation from electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs) is creating challenges in expanding India's electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, Tarun Kapoor, Adviser to the Prime Minister, said on Friday, while indicating that the government is open to providing additional funding if required.

Speaking at the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers' (SIAM) first Growth and Readiness for EV Infrastructure Dialogue, Kapoor noted that some DISCOMs demand substantial amounts for setting up charging stations, particularly those with higher power capacities, PTI reported.

He said the higher share of charging station installation costs often arises from infrastructure requirements behind the meter, where distribution companies sometimes seek large payments.

“Particularly if the charging station needs a higher capacity, say going to 100 KW or more, then sometimes they ask for quite a huge amount of money,” Kapoor added.

He suggested that every DISCOM should appoint a dedicated officer to address issues related to EV charging infrastructure and facilitate coordination with operators.

DISCOMs Could Benefit from Growing EV Power Demand

Kapoor emphasised that electric vehicles would become a major source of electricity consumption in the coming years, presenting a significant business opportunity for power distribution companies.

“We have been telling DISCOMs that now time has come to realise that EV is going to become one of their largest sectors for power consumption. And as a country we are entering a phase where there is surplus power available,” he said.

Kapoor also called for greater emphasis on daytime charging rather than relying primarily on overnight charging at homes. He said charging facilities should increasingly be developed at offices, workplaces, marketplaces and parking areas.

However, he flagged low utilisation of some existing public charging stations as another challenge, noting that utilisation at certain facilities was below 1 per cent. Such low usage makes maintenance difficult and raises concerns about the long-term viability of charging infrastructure investments.

Rs 2,000 Crore Allocated Under PM E-Drive

India's EV adoption remains at an early stage, although uptake has been faster in the two- and three-wheeler segments. Limited charging infrastructure continues to be a key constraint on wider adoption.

Under the Rs 11,900 crore PM E-Drive scheme, the government has earmarked Rs 2,000 crore to support charging infrastructure, including subsidies for up to 72,300 new public EV charging stations, battery swapping stations and battery charging stations.

“There is a good amount of money available going forward to establish charging infrastructure. And I think the government would be willing to put in more funds also if need be,” Kapoor said.

(KNN Bureau)

