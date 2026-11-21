MENAFN - USA Art News) A retrospective exhibition of artistwork is currently on view at the. The exhibition showcases a diverse body of work, predominantly gray metal sculptures, alongside mural-sized photographs by her long-term collaborator, which depict Hassinger dancing and interacting with her sculptures.

Hassinger's artistic path was shaped by unexpected shifts. After being rejected from Bennington's dance department in the 1960s, a teacher encouraged her toward sculpture. In the exhibition catalog, Hassinger states that her“love of motion” bridged her interests. During her senior thesis critique, art critic Clement Greenberg, whom she remembers as having“the gift of gab, but was a bit of a bully,” was a guest.

Her graduate studies at UCLA presented another redirection. Finding the sculpture program to be male-dominated, with no women enrolled, Hassinger gravitated to fiber arts. She admitted in the catalog,“Truthfully, I was just trying to get a degree so I could teach and make art.” However, she found herself unsuited for the loom and fabric creation. Instead, she began collecting natural fibers, such as a heavy, oil-stained blonde hemp rope discovered in a shipyard. She unraveled its strands and tied them into large, loose macrame knots that are now installed at BAMPFA, appearing as if awaiting tension.

This technique of combining craft with industrial materials became a hallmark of her work, reflecting the evolving roles of women in her era. Hassinger's frequent visits to an LA wire shop led to her being featured on the cover of its trade magazine. Soon, she began incorporating elevator cables, which are twisted wire ropes, into some of her most recognized pieces. Her 1980 work, Leaning, features roughly two dozen bundles of cables with frayed ends; only the central arrangement has a flat base, allowing the others to lean freely.

In 1972, as a graduate student, Hassinger created River, a 2,000-pound rope-chain, a work that she initially had no space to store. Recognition for her work came later, as alluded to in her 1975 Wallflower series. She eventually remade River in 2011 for an acquisition by the Studio Museum, relying on her extensive photographic documentation. Several other works at BAMPFA are also recreations. Following graduate school, Hassinger primarily created sculptures that could be coiled and stored compactly, a practical response to real estate constraints.

The act of creation is central to viewing Hassinger's art, with enlarged knots revealing every twist. Many of her titles, such as Whirling ( 1978 ), Walking ( 1978 ), and Leaning ( 1980 ), are verbs. Margot Norton, who co-curated the exhibition with Anthony Graham, observed that Hassinger“moves” when discussing her work. As a Black woman born in 1947, Hassinger addressed obstacles with a blend of poetic expression and practicality. Regarding her 2008 installation involving twisted and knotted newspaper, she noted that the material“is very handy and cheap.” She suggested that ripping headlines into strips may also have been cathartic.

Hassinger often collaborated, stating in the catalog,“Working alone is so antisocial.” In 1975, artist Senga Nengudi sought out Hassinger after seeing her work, and they quickly became friends. Nengudi, along with David Hammons, later suggested that Linda Goode-Bryant exhibit Hassinger's work at her gallery, Just Above Midtown (JAM). The main piece from that show, Beach ( 1980 ), is also on display at BAMPFA.

When Hassinger's collective of Black LA artists, known as Studio Z, faced limited opportunities, they created their own. This included a 1982 performance at the opening of“Afro-American Abstractions.” Although their work was not hung or included in the checklist, Hassinger, Nengudi, Ulysses Jenkins, and others contacted the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery, falsely confirming an invitation to perform:“We are so thrilled to be doing the opening performance!”

In the 1990s, a lack of studio space led Hassinger to video art. Her 2005 work, Birthright, offers a different perspective on her sculptures. In the video, Hassinger interviews her uncle about her family history, uncovering details about her grandmother, Puddin, who was the product of both incest and an interracial affair. Puddin's parents, who were unknowingly nephew and aunt, did not know about Puddin's father's secret relationship with a Native mistress, which resulted in his birth. After the affair was revealed, Puddin was given to a formerly enslaved plantation caretaker, and her father was lynched by a white mob. Hassinger's father, Puddin's son, never discussed these events. He was abandoned by Puddin and later struggled with relationships, ultimately excluding Hassinger from his will and perpetuating familial patterns.“My legacy was to feel unloved,” Hassinger concludes in the video.

The exhibition continues with Love ( 2008/2026 ) installed next to Birthright. This marks a shift in the retrospective, with galleries transitioning from gray tones to vibrant hot pink, featuring walls covered with plastic shopping bags filled with human breath and love notes. The show maintains a playful quality throughout. Reflecting on familial lineages, Hassinger's knots and ropes evoke umbilical cords that have been severed and frayed. Despite the weight of history, it never diminishes the lightness of her work. The artist explains,“I always felt so good when I danced, lighter, faster.”

Walking through BAMPFA, it is easy to visualize Hassinger dancing in her studio, perceiving a sense of gravity transformed into lightness. In Untitled ( 1972/2020 ), ropes with looped, noose-like ends are not tied into knots but are instead unraveled and seamlessly rewoven. These ropes gracefully dangle from the ceiling and lie heavily on the floor within the galleries. Hassinger possesses a unique ability to view things realistically and imaginatively, allowing her to transform discarded items into elegant arrangements and turn detritus into expressions of affection.

We previously reported:

Maren Hassinger has won the 2026 ARTnews Lifetime Achievement Award, coinciding with her major retrospective at the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film

Source: ARTnews