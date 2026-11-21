MENAFN - USA Art News) Ireland'spilot scheme, which providedweekly toartists fromto, has been made permanent. The program aimed to offer a stable income, reduce the need for non-art-related jobs, and enable artists to dedicate more time to their craft. According to recipients interviewed at, the pilot proved successful.

Ireland's Minister for Culture, Communications, and Sport, Patrick O'Donovan, stated in February that the BIA is a“game changer, and now it is here to stay.” The Irish government has committed €18 million to the program. Applications for a new three-year round of the BIA opened in May, with previous recipients eligible to reapply for one of the 2,000 available places. Approximately 10,000 artists applied, indicating intense competition.

Dublin-based artist Gearóid O'Dea, a pilot participant, told ARTnews that his practice“flourished” during the scheme. The funding allowed him to curate a Samuel Beckett -inspired exhibition that traveled to Berlin and collaborate with four other artists through the Glue Factory collective. He emphasized that the financial support enabled international exhibitions without constant job seeking.

Elinor O'Donovan, a Cork-born artist now pursuing a master's degree in Gothenburg, Sweden, also received pilot payments. She explained to ARTnews that it“completely transformed my ability to work as an artist.” Previously, O'Donovan worked part-time as a receptionist; the weekly payment allowed her to pursue art full-time.“Knowing the money was coming for three years was a big relief,” she said, adding that her“psychological wellbeing improved because there was security.” Another former recipient, Lauren, now based in London, found the payment crucial after completing her undergraduate degree and securing a graduate residency at Dublin's Royal Hibernian Academy. She stated to ARTnews,“There's kind of nothing I haven't done in the last four or five years that hasn't, in some way, been impacted by my experience with the basic income.”

Despite the program's support, some, including former beneficiaries, have expressed concerns. Visual artist Tadhg Ó Cuirrín, who received payments and works with the artists' trade union Praxis, believes the government missed an opportunity to expand the program, noting that while 10,000 artists applied, the number of places remains at 2,000. He also highlighted that recipients are limited to three years of support within any six-year period. Ó Cuirrín told ARTnews,“It feels less like a base income per se and more like a kind of a multi-annual grant chosen by lottery.” This three-years-on, three-years-off model, he argued, reintroduces the financial insecurity the BIA was designed to alleviate. O'Dea, awaiting re-selection, reported renewed financial anxiety over potentially losing the regular income. Michaële Cutaya, a Praxis spokesperson, previously noted to The Art Newspaper that some former recipients have had to return to other work.

Noel Kelly, chief executive of Visual Artists Ireland, welcomed the permanent scheme but pointed to practical challenges. BIA payments can impact artists receiving means-tested benefits, such as disability allowance. Additionally, some applicants' immigration status may prevent them from registering as self-employed, a program requirement. Kelly also cautioned against evaluating the program solely on financial returns. An independent evaluation estimated that every euro invested generated €1.39 in social and economic benefits, accounting for factors like improved wellbeing. Kelly found this calculation incomplete, telling ARTnews,“I hate that argument. It allows us to participate one in the local community, two in the local economy, three in the local creative ecology.”

The BIA's broader impact on Dublin's contemporary art scene or commercial market has not been widely felt, according to dealers, curators, and museum directors. John Daly, director of Hillsboro Fine Art and chair of the Contemporary Art Gallery Association, told ARTnews that Ireland's galleries operate with a relatively small collector base. Daly stressed that“success actually is survival” for the Irish art scene, which needs to attract younger collectors and increase corporate support. Despite the presence of major international technology companies like Google in Dublin, corporate collecting remains limited, often focusing on initiatives like murals and workshops.“It should be a huge opportunity, given the presence of all these multinationals, but not yet,” Daly said.

In related news, the Dublin Gallery Weekend (DGW), now in its fourth year, was launched in 2023 by the city's commercial galleries to elevate the profile of its contemporary art scene. Organized by the Contemporary Art Gallery Association (CAGA), this year's four-day program featured exhibitions, talks, screenings, and performances by galleries and cultural institutions. A significant new element was the inaugural Francis Bacon Awards for Irish Visual Arts, a €40,000 prize fund supported by Château La Coste. Painter Patrick Graham received the €25,000 Lifetime Achievement Award, while Belfast-born artist Cathy Wilkes won the €15,000 Mid-Career prize. Both artists will present solo exhibitions at Château La Coste in Provence, France.

We previously reported:

Sydney has launched Australia's first basic income program for artists, providing 40 creatives with a $25,000 grant with no spending restrictions.

Arta's new service, Arta Pay, offers personal credit lines from $1,000 to over $100,000 for art, luxury, and collectibles, repaid over 10 months.

Source: ARTnews