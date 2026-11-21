MENAFN - USA Art News) A letter penned byin, thanking, the 2nd Earl of Shelburne, for a pain-relieving medicine, recently sold to a private collector for. The correspondence, which stayed in the Shelburne family for nearly, was acquired bylast year and resold this past summer.

While the letter's historical significance regarding peace negotiations between the newly formed United States and Britain is considered minor compared to other Franklin writings, its value stems from being in Franklin's own hand and bearing his signature. Christopher LaBarre, director of the gallery, noted to Observer that“Correspondence linking Franklin with the Shelburne family provides more than a record of political talks. It reveals the friendships and private exchanges that sustained communication during the uneasy shift from war to peace.”

The autograph market often places a higher premium on signatures attached to documents or objects with inherent importance. For example, the baseball Hank Aaron hit for his 755th and final home run in 1976 fetched $650,000 over two decades later, whereas hundreds of his signed baseballs typically retail for $150 to $400. Gary Zimet, CEO of Moments in Time, an L.A. autograph dealer, explained that a George Washington letter detailing his thoughts on the Revolutionary War could command ten times the price of a more mundane personal note, which might sell for $15,000 to $25,000.

Even a“clipped signature” of Washington, detached from a document, holds value. Heritage Auctions, based in Dallas, sold two such signatures this past February for $15,000 and $11,562.50 respectively. Caroline Tamposi, director of historical material at Heritage, stated that a letter written by Washington himself“is more valuable than a clipped signature because there is more of his writing and a story behind it, but there is no mathematical equation that can be applied.” She cited a June sale where a Washington-written and signed letter sold for $187,500, while two“signed letters” (written by a secretary and signed by Washington) went for $35,000 and $18,750.

Collectors of signatures vary, with presidential material often attracting institutions like libraries and history enthusiasts typically aged 50 or older. Items signed by sports figures and musicians draw a younger demographic, from their 20s to 80s. Prices for signed items range from around $100 into the millions. The highest price achieved by Heritage Auctions for a signature-dependent item was $12.9 million in August 2025 for a 2007-08 Upper Deck“Exquisite Dual Logoman” basketball card signed by Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

Tamposi also observed that“The signatures of celebrities and athletes tend to bring more on their own than historical or political figures. The first has larger bidding pools and general interest, whereas the second is more cerebral and thus a smaller bidding pool.” Among historical and political items, documents signed by the Founding Fathers are highly sought after. Nathan Raab, president of the Raab Collection, a dealer in U.S. historical documents in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, noted“Interest is deep and bipartisan. Both political parties now claim the legacy of the Founding Fathers,” avoiding the divisiveness associated with more recent presidents. Raab stated,“I can't keep George Washington material in the shop. As soon as it comes in, it's sold.”

In 2023, Raab sold a letter from Washington bidding farewell to public life, written after his second presidential term, for $500,000. He highlighted“increasing demand and decreasing supply,” with the average Washington sale reaching $200,000. While Washington likely didn't consider future collectibles markets, some successors did. Abraham Lincoln signed all 48 souvenir copies of the Emancipation Proclamation for the Great Central Fair in Philadelphia in 1864, raising $10 each for Union soldiers' medical care. Twenty-six of these copies have been located; Raab sold one for“six figures.” Billionaire art collector Ken Griffin purchased another at Sotheby's in 2025 for $4.4 million, and at the same sale, a Lincoln-signed copy of the 13th Amendment for $13.7 million.

However, not all presidential signatures add value. Brad Shafran, owner of Shafran Collectibles, told Observer that the market for Bill Clinton's signature is“flooded,” particularly on mass-signed books, which do not increase their retail or secondary market value. A signed letter from Clinton on White House stationery, especially concerning an important issue, would be more valuable but is harder to find. Many presidential letters since the early 20th Century were typed and signed by a secretary or an autopen. This practice dates back to Thomas Jefferson's use of a copying machine, with modern autopens introduced during Harry S. Truman's presidency.

Autograph dealers often claim expertise in distinguishing genuine presidential signatures from those made by secretaries or autopens. Zimet asserted,“I know the inks, the paper, the handwriting. I don't need independent verification from labs. That's a racket.” He noted autopens have recognizable patterns, and“no one signs their name the same way twice, let alone hundreds or thousands of times.” Despite such claims, mistakes occur. Peter Forman, a historical documents dealer in Plymouth, Massachusetts, refunded buyers for purported Warren Harding, Dwight D. Eisenhower, and John F. Kennedy White House documents later found to be signed by their secretaries. Forman stated that“Forgers have been a problem almost as soon as collecting became popular.” LaBarre confirmed owning“four or five Abraham Lincoln forgeries” by Mark William Hofmann, the notorious Salt Lake City forger and convicted murderer; Zimet also possesses a Hofmann forgery of a JFK signature.

Source: Observer Arts