MENAFN - USA Art News) Art advisorrecently participated in a discussion on the next generation of art collectors during. The citywide festival was organized by ARTnews, Artforum, and Art in America.

Cohen, the founder of Siren art advisory and curatorial consultancy, held a talk on Friday, November 13, at the PMC Studio in Midtown Manhattan. She offered insights into her collecting approach, advising young patrons on purchasing art and the importance of allowing for mistakes. The discussion also covered how contemporary collectors structure their philanthropic giving.

Cohen's career began with dealer Gavin Brown, who, according to Cohen, emphasized the significance of engaging with artists of one's own generation and understanding the dealer's role as an artist steward. After Brown's gallery closed in 2020, Cohen joined Gagosian, a gallery she described as“the exact opposite” of Brown's, where she worked for six years and eventually became an associate director. She also serves as one of four co-chairs for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Vanguard Council, an invitation-only group for emerging patrons.

We previously reported:

New York's auction week is expected to generate approximately $2 billion in art sales, with experts noting growing market confidence.

Coco Klockner has been named ARTnews 2026 Emerging Artist of the Year for her solo shows at SculptureCenter and contribution to MoMA PS1's biennial.

Source: ARTnews