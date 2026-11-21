MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The total financial position of banks operating in the domestic market, excluding the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), rose to EGP 28.424trn in July 2026, compared with EGP 27.661trn in June, an increase of EGP 763bn, according to the CBE.

In its latest report, the CBE said that, on the assets side, banks' cash holdings amounted to approximately EGP 228.212bn, while balances held with other domestic banks reached EGP 2.811trn and balances with banks abroad stood at EGP 2.006trn.

Loans and discounts

The CBE added that outstanding loans and discounts to customers totalled approximately EGP 11.967trn, while banks' securities portfolios and investments in Treasury bills amounted to EGP 8.489trn. Other assets, which the CBE did not break down in detail, reached approximately EGP 2.920trn.

On the liabilities side, banks' capital stood at approximately EGP 742.686bn, reserves reached EGP 1.247trn, and provisions totalled approximately EGP 761.86bn.

Banks' liabilities to other domestic banks amounted to approximately EGP 1.973trn, while liabilities to banks abroad reached EGP 678.054bn.

Outstanding bonds and long-term loans amounted to EGP 1.106trn. Other liabilities, which the CBE did not detail, totalled approximately EGP 4.4trn.

Customer deposits

The CBE also reported that customer deposits at banks increased to EGP 17.645trn in July 2026, compared with EGP 17.243trn in June, marking an increase of EGP 402bn.

Government deposits at banks amounted to approximately EGP 3.603trn, comprising around EGP 3.074trn in local currency and the equivalent of EGP 528.433bn in foreign currencies, according to the CBE.

Non-government deposits totalled approximately EGP 14.042trn, including around EGP 10.532trn in local currency and the equivalent of EGP 3.509trn in foreign currencies.

The CBE explained that the public business sector accounted for approximately EGP 197.853bn of total non-government deposits denominated in local currency, while the private business sector held EGP 1.871trn, the household sector EGP 8.375trn, and non-residents EGP 89.406bn.

As for non-government deposits denominated in foreign currencies, the public business sector accounted for the equivalent of EGP 231.122bn, the private business sector EGP 1.148trn, the household sector EGP 2.045trn, and non-residents EGP 84.289bn.







Household sector

The CBE said the household sector accounted for 75.1% of total deposits at banks operating in the Egyptian market in July 2026.

Households held approximately 80.2% of total local-currency deposits, amounting to EGP 8.375trn, while their share of foreign-currency deposits reached approximately 59.7%, equivalent to EGP 2.045trn, the CBE reported.

The CBE explained that the annual growth rate of total bank deposits stood at approximately 17.7% in July, with local-currency deposits growing by 19.8% and foreign-currency deposits by 11.6%.

It added that foreign-currency deposits accounted for 24.70% of total bank deposits in July 2026.

Credit facilities

Meanwhile, outstanding credit facilities extended by banks to their customers rose to approximately EGP 11.967trn in July 2026, an increase of EGP 314.8bn compared with the previous month, according to the CBE.

The increase reflected a rise of approximately EGP 211.5bn, or 3.4%, in credit facilities extended to the government, bringing their total to around EGP 5.4trn, alongside an increase of EGP 103.3bn, or 1.9%, in facilities extended to non-government borrowers.

The CBE noted that the increase in government credit facilities reflected a rise of the equivalent of EGP 179.6bn in foreign-currency balances and approximately EGP 31.9bn in local-currency balances.

In terms of the distribution of non-government credit facilities by economic activity, the private business sector accounted for 59.5% of total outstanding balances in July 2026.

The industrial sector received 32.6% of non-government credit facilities, followed by services at 29.1%, trade at 7.3%, and agriculture at 1.4%.

Unclassified sectors accounted for the remaining 29.6%, including 29.4% attributable to the household sector.

Domestic liquidity

The CBE reported that domestic liquidity in the banking sector increased by approximately EGP 238bn in July 2026 to reach EGP 15.499trn, representing monthly growth of 1.6%.

The increase was driven by a rise of approximately EGP 241.4bn, or 2.2%, in quasi-money, which more than offset a decline of around EGP 3.4bn, or 0.1%, in money supply.

The increase in quasi-money resulted from a rise of EGP 80.4bn, or 1.1%, in non-current local-currency deposits, and an increase equivalent to EGP 161bn, or 4.9%, in foreign-currency deposits.

Meanwhile, the decline in money supply reflected a reduction of approximately EGP 18.8bn, or 1.1%, in currency circulating outside the banking system, partly offset by an increase of EGP 15.4bn, or 0.5%, in current deposits denominated in local currency.

According to the CBE, the increase in domestic liquidity during July 2026 resulted from growth in both net domestic assets and net foreign assets within the banking system.

Net domestic assets

The CBE revealed that net domestic assets in the banking sector increased by approximately EGP 161.3bn in July, representing growth of 1.2%.

This reflected an increase of approximately EGP 643.7bn, or 3.6%, in domestic credit, alongside a rise of EGP 482.4bn in the negative balance of net balancing items.

Net foreign assets

The CBE also reported that net foreign assets in the banking system increased by the equivalent of EGP 76.7bn in July 2026, representing growth of 5.6%.

It attributed the increase to a rise in the CBE's own net foreign assets equivalent to EGP 72.7bn, alongside an increase equivalent to EGP 4bn at commercial banks.

The CBE noted that domestic credit increased as a result of a rise of EGP 535.9bn in net claims on the government, EGP 53.8bn in claims on the private business sector, EGP 8.2bn in claims on the public business sector, and approximately EGP 45.8bn in claims on the household sector.

Reserve money

The CBE also reported that reserve money declined by EGP 197.9bn, or 7.2%, in July 2026, reaching approximately EGP 2.554trn.

The decline was reflected in a decrease of approximately EGP 38.6bn, or 2.1%, in currency circulating outside the CBE's vaults, alongside a reduction of EGP 159.3bn, or 17%, in banks' local-currency deposits held at the CBE.

According to the CBE, the decline in reserve money resulted from an increase of EGP 480.9bn in the negative balance of net balancing items.

This was partly offset by an increase equivalent to EGP 72.7bn in the CBE's net foreign assets, a rise of EGP 75.8bn in net claims on banks, and an increase of EGP 134.5bn in net claims on the government.