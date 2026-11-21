MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) With foreign exchange reserves exceeding a record $57.5bn and remittances from Egyptians working abroad reaching unprecedented levels, Egypt's foreign exchange market stands at a critical crossroads in mid-November 2026.

The US dollar is trading within a relatively narrow range of EGP 53.66–53.80 at the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), while major banks, including the National Bank of Egypt, Banque Misr and Commercial International Bank (CIB), are quoting rates of around EGP 53.67 for buying and EGP 53.77 for selling.

This relative stability follows a period of sharp volatility that pushed the dollar above EGP 56 in late October. Since then, the market has been caught between record foreign currency inflows on one side and persistent structural pressures, particularly the energy import bill, on the other.

This analysis examines the latest market figures and the forces shaping the exchange rate: How are high interest rates helping to offset pressures from the energy import bill? What are the key support and resistance levels for the dollar in the coming days? And why are offshore markets pricing dollar forward contracts above EGP 60, while international investment banks anticipate a possible decline below EGP 52?

Market drivers: Strong inflows versus mounting obligations

Understanding the current exchange rate environment requires examining the competing forces influencing the supply and demand for foreign currency.

Record inflows support the pound

The Egyptian economy has significantly strengthened its foreign currency buffers. Net international reserves climbed to a record $57.5bn in October 2026, representing annual growth of 14.8%.

Remittances from Egyptians working abroad have also played a leading role, reaching $38.2bn during the first nine months of the year, an increase of more than 26% compared with the corresponding period last year.

High interest rates and the return of hot money: What stock exchange figures reveal

The CBE's continued tight monetary policy, with key interest rates standing at 20% for deposits and 21% for lending following its latest increase, has significantly enhanced the attractiveness of Egyptian domestic debt instruments to foreign investors.

These instruments include Treasury bills and bonds, which attract what is commonly referred to in economic terminology as“hot money”.

The latest Egyptian Exchange (EGX) figures for the second week of November 2026 illustrate this shift.

Although foreign investors recorded limited net sales of approximately $6.8m in listed equities, they moved strongly into the bond market, registering substantial net purchases equivalent to approximately $1.89bn, or EGP 101.67bn, in a single week.

These sizeable inflows reflect renewed foreign investor appetite for high-yielding Egyptian debt instruments. They also increase the supply of foreign currency in the interbank market, helping ease liquidity pressures and support the pound.

Persistent pressures: Energy and debt

Despite these positive developments, the pound continues to face structural challenges, particularly the petroleum trade deficit and the energy import bill, which international institutions estimate at approximately $18bn–$23bn annually.

External debt repayment obligations add to these pressures, helping explain the Egyptian currency's depreciation of around 14% over the past 12 months.

Technical analysis: Current support and resistance levels

Beyond macroeconomic indicators, technical analysis provides further insight into market sentiment and the immediate balance between foreign currency supply and demand.

From a technical perspective, the Egyptian pound is currently trading sideways against the US dollar, with a corrective bias in favour of the pound, following its strong rebound from the dollar's record high of EGP 56.00–56.39 in late October 2026.

The following key trading levels could determine the exchange rate's short-term direction.

Current pivot point: EGP 53.65–53.80

This range represents the immediate equilibrium between interbank trading activity and banks' daily fulfilment of importers' foreign currency requirements.

The exchange rate is currently holding within this range, making it an important reference point for assessing the market's near-term direction.

Resistance levels: Potential ceilings for dollar appreciation

The dollar faces its first nearby psychological and technical resistance at EGP 53.95–54.10, which represents a significant supply zone.

Failure to sustain trading above this range would reinforce the pound's current stability.

If the dollar breaks through this level, it would encounter a second, intermediate resistance range at EGP 54.50–54.60.

Beyond that lies the market's upper ceiling and main resistance level, corresponding to the historic high recorded in late October at EGP 56.00–56.35.

Support levels: Potential downside targets for the dollar

If foreign currency liquidity continues to improve, the EGP 53.15–53.25 range represents the nearest support level and a potential short-term target for the dollar.

The second, structural medium-term support level lies at EGP 52.00–52.20.

This corresponds to the closing level recorded in September and early October and is consistent with expectations of exchange rate stability during the first half of 2027.

Taken together, these technical levels suggest that the market has absorbed much of the shock caused by October's dollar surge and is now trading around a relatively firm pivot point.

As long as the dollar remains below the first resistance range of EGP 53.95–54.10, it is likely to continue moving within a narrow sideways range of EGP 53.30–53.90 over the coming days, barring exceptional import demand or a sudden outflow of foreign capital.

International institutions' outlook: Spot versus forward exchange rates

Global investment banks and research institutions differ in their forecasts for the Egyptian pound in 2027. Nevertheless, their assessments broadly point towards a period of relative exchange rate stability, with some anticipating further appreciation of the pound.

Economic models and survey forecasts

Models published by global economic data platform Trading Economics suggest that the dollar will gradually decline to approximately EGP 53.22 by the end of the current quarter, before reaching EGP 51.94 within a year.

This forecast is broadly consistent with a Reuters poll, which placed economists' median projection at EGP 52.14 by mid-2027.

Investment bank scenarios

Major financial institutions, including US investment bank Morgan Stanley, link a potential recovery in the pound to stable global oil prices and an easing of regional tensions.

Under scenarios involving reduced external pressures and sustained investment inflows, their exchange rate targets range between EGP 48 and EGP 52 per dollar.

Understanding non-deliverable forward contracts (NDFs)

The pricing of 12-month non-deliverable forward (NDF) contracts in offshore markets, currently ranging between EGP 60 and EGP 62 per dollar, has raised questions among some market observers.

These contracts are financial instruments that allow foreign investors to hedge against future exchange rate fluctuations without physically delivering the underlying currency.

However, a professional interpretation of these figures indicates that they should not be treated as direct forecasts of the exchange rate that will prevail at Egyptian banks.

Rather, NDF pricing reflects several factors, including the substantial interest rate differential between the Egyptian pound and the US dollar, as well as the cost of hedging against currency fluctuations.

Consequently, the gap between offshore forward rates and the prevailing spot exchange rate does not necessarily indicate that the market expects the dollar to reach EGP 60 or more. It also reflects the cost of covering currency exposure over the contract period.

Conclusion

Egypt's foreign exchange market is approaching the end of 2026 with stronger foreign currency buffers than at the beginning of the year, supported by record international reserves, robust remittance inflows and a notable return of foreign institutional investors to the domestic debt market.

Although import-related pressures and external debt obligations remain significant challenges, the balance of current indicators points towards a period of flexible exchange rate stability around prevailing levels, with scope for a gradual appreciation of the pound.

However, the sustainability of this outlook will depend on the continued strength of foreign currency inflows, the ability to meet external obligations, developments in global energy prices and an easing of regional geopolitical tensions.

Mohamed Abdel Aal, banking expert