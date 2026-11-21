MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Sports Club will host the second Basketball Mini-Basket Festival for the Under-12 category of the 2026-2027 sports season on Saturday. The event, organized by the Qatar Basketball Federation, will feature the participation of nine clubs: Al Sadd, Al Rayyan, Al Arabi, Al Wakrah, Al Gharafa, Al Shamal, Al Khor, Qatar SC, and Al Ahli.

The festival will include a variety of activities and competitive contests under the supervision of the Technical Committee of the Qatar Basketball Federation, with the involvement of coaches specialized in youth development. The program is designed to enhance young players' skills and strengthen clubs' focus on identifying and nurturing promising talent.

The festival is part of the Federation's strategy to expand participation in basketball and place greater emphasis on early age groups by providing a suitable sporting environment where young players can gain experience, build confidence through competition, and develop the values of teamwork, commitment, and sportsmanship.

The event will also provide coaching staffs with an opportunity to monitor players' performance levels, assess their technical and physical abilities, and evaluate the progress of their skills. This process will help identify promising talents and support their development through training programs tailored to the needs of this age group.

The Qatar Basketball Federation remains committed to organizing such festivals as an important platform for youth development and talent identification, while also strengthening cooperation with clubs and unifying efforts aimed at advancing the standard of the sport.

These initiatives represent an important step toward building a strong foundation for Qatari basketball and preparing a new generation of players capable of representing their clubs and the national teams in the future.

Qatar Sports Club Basketball Mini basket festival