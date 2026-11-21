MENAFN - Gulf Times) German media outlets have highlighted the political, diplomatic, and economic dimensions of the state visit by HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to the Federal Republic of Germany, underscoring the importance attached by Berlin to deepening its strategic partnership with Doha, strengthening coordination on regional and international developments, and expanding cooperation in security, defense, investment, technology, and energy.

German newspapers and news platforms addressed the visit within the context of the growing relationship between the two countries and the State of Qatar's diplomatic role in mediation and conflict resolution, particularly in light of the security challenges facing the Middle East and their impact on international stability, energy security, and global supply chains.

The German business daily Handelsblatt highlighted the move by Berlin and Doha toward developing a comprehensive strategic partnership. It noted that, following his discussions with HH the Amir, HE Chancellor Friedrich Merz affirmed that Germany attaches great importance to its relations with Qatar and seeks to broaden cooperation across various sectors.

The newspaper focused on HE the Chancellor's vision of an extensive partnership encompassing political, economic, and security ties, as well as culture and sports, at a time when long-term international partnerships are increasingly vital for addressing global challenges.

Handelsblatt also highlighted HH the Amir's affirmation that the discussions had opened new horizons for cooperation that serves the interests of both nations and their peoples and is rooted in close relations developed over many years.

The political and security discussions also drew the attention of Berliner Zeitung, which covered the meeting between HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and HE President of the Federal Republic of Germany Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, which reflected a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, upholding international law, and resolving conflicts through peaceful means.

The newspaper noted the discussion of developments in the Middle East, noting President Steinmeier's expression of Germany's solidarity with Qatar in the face of the attacks it had endured. The talks also addressed efforts to end conflicts, restore regional stability, and ensure the security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Berliner Zeitung took particular interest in discussions concerning the potential development of a new regional framework for security and cooperation in the Middle East, based on dialogue and confidence-building. It noted that HE the German President suggested drawing on the experience of the Conference on Security and Co-operation in Europe, which helped ease tensions between East and West during the Cold War.

The newspaper also highlighted Qatar's vision, which advocates dialogue as the foundation for discussing the future of regional security and stability.

The German public radio Deutschlandfunk highlighted Qatar's mediation efforts regarding the Iranian crisis, noting the significance of diplomatic moves aimed at resuming negotiations and reaching political solutions.

The radio linked these efforts to the challenges facing the Middle East, specifically the attacks on energy facilities and the impact of these security developments on gas markets and security of supply.

This focus on Qatar's diplomatic role aligns with Die Welt's reporting on statements by HE Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who praised Qatar's mediation efforts and underscored the importance of Qatar's role in achieving a diplomatic resolution to the Iranian crisis, which would help ensure the security and stability of countries in the region.

The newspaper also noted HE the Chancellor's emphasis that ending the conflict is a necessity that extends beyond the region, as it is tied to international security and economic stability. He further stressed the importance of arrangements that guarantee the resumption of safe and stable navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Die Welt also highlighted the shared interest of Qatar and Germany in supporting Syria's reconstruction. The newspaper conveyed HE the Chancellor's assertion that this issue remains a key priority for both nations as they expand their diplomatic and developmental cooperation in the region.

Handelsblatt and n-tv news website also focused on the expansion of security and defense cooperation between the two countries. They highlighted understandings reached during the visit on enhanced communication between security agencies, the exchange of information and expertise, and stronger cooperation against cyber threats.

The coverage underscored both sides' desire to strengthen collaboration in defense industries and to expand diplomatic coordination and joint efforts on regional and international issues.

Handelsblatt also noted the signing of several agreements, reflecting the broad scope of bilateral relations and the diverse sectors in which both nations seek to foster cooperation.

On the economic front, the announcement of additional Qatari investments in Germany over the coming years received significant attention in reports by Handelsblatt, Der Tagesspiegel, n-tv, and the German economic news agency dpa-AFX.

These outlets highlighted HE the Chancellor's welcome of the investment announcement, as well as his emphasis that it strengthens cooperation in future-oriented sectors, most notably artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and aviation.

The coverage also highlighted that HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani affirmed that Qatari investments in Germany are long-term and reflect confidence in the strength of the German economy, its industrial capabilities, and the expertise of German companies.

Der Tagesspiegel focused on the economic significance of the investment announcement, highlighting a trend toward strengthening the partnership between the two nations in the industrial and technological sectors. Meanwhile, the news outlet n-tv covered Berlin's interest in expanding Qatari economic engagement, alongside enhanced cooperation in security and defense.

dpa-AFX highlighted remarks by HE Chancellor Friedrich Merz regarding an increase in Qatari investments, linking this to a broader partnership between the two countries that encompasses technology, security, and defense. It also noted Qatar's existing stakes in several major German corporations.

The agency further framed the new investments as a means to bolster economic ties, emphasizing the importance of a long-term partnership and the development of cooperation in advanced industries and strategic sectors.

The discussion of economic relations extended beyond the new investment announcement; in a separate analytical piece, the Berliner Zeitung examined the prospects for Qatari investment in Germany. It reviewed the trajectory of investment cooperation between the two nations since 2018, underscoring the importance of following through on announced projects and identifying the specific sectors targeted by these new investments.

In another report, Focus Online addressed the visit within the context of the extensive investment relationship between Qatar and Germany, noting Qatar's holdings in major German firms. It also touched upon topics related to internal German political discourse concerning relations with countries in the region reports reflect the multifaceted interest of German media outlets in the outcomes of the official talks, the analysis of opportunities for economic and investment cooperation, and discussions regarding the broader political dimensions of the bilateral relationship.

Media coverage also extended to the visit's program, which-in addition to official talks in Berlin-includes economic events tomorrow (Saturday) in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where meetings will continue between officials and representatives from economic institutions and the business communities of both nations.

These events underscore the importance of expanding economic cooperation at both the federal and state levels in Germany, while fostering direct engagement between companies and entities involved in investment, trade, and technology.

Overall, the German media coverage of the visit highlighted the broad scope of the partnership between Qatar and Germany-ranging from diplomatic coordination, mediation efforts, and support for regional security, to defense and technological cooperation and long-term investments-as both countries seek to strengthen their ties and develop new avenues for collaboration that serve their mutual interests.