MENAFN - Gulf Times) Seven Palestinians were injured, one seriously, this morning as Israeli occupation forces opened fire and shelled various areas of the Gaza Strip.

Medical sources reported that two Palestinians were injured by Israeli occupation forces' gunfire in displaced persons' camps in the town of Jabalia, northern Gaza.

The same sources added that a woman and a child were injured by Israeli gunfire after tanks opened heavy fire towards tents sheltering displaced people in the Al Mawasi area of Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

Three other Palestinians were injured, one seriously, in an airstrike by Israeli occupation warplanes on an area south of Al Mawasi in Khan Younis.

The death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has risen to 74,715, with 176,139 others injured.

A ceasefire agreement between Hamas and the Israeli entity came into effect in October last year. However, Israeli occupation forces continue to violate the agreement by carrying out further airstrikes, shelling and heavy gunfire across various parts of the Gaza Strip.