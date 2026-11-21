MENAFN - Gulf Times) Nikhil Chaudhary blasted 66 and a late cameo from Jack Edwards helped Australia edge past England by three wickets with a ball to spare in the opening T20 international on Saturday

Chaudhary's 38-ball knock was crucial, but it was Edwards' late flurry that got the job done, with the fast-bowler hitting an unbeaten 25 off 11 as they chased down a victory target of 188 ensured they take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

England captain Harry Brook's quickfire 65 had guided the visitors to 187-9 -- the highest T20I score at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"Right there is the future of the Australian cricket side with those young guys in it," said Australia captain Mitchell Marsh.

"They're a great bunch. Hopefully a win like that gives them a lot of confidence that they all belong."

The run chase started badly for Australia with opener Jake Fraser-McGurk falling to just his third ball, undone by the spin of Liam Dawson. Australia got going when debutant Sam Harper came in and took 20 off Jamie Overton's first over.

But the 29-year-old swung the bat once too often and departed for 32 off 15 balls, earning new England fast-bowler Henry Crocombe a first T20 wicket. They were 86-2 at the halfway mark and when Dawson took a stunning catch to remove Marsh for 37, Australia's hopes appeared to rest with Tim David.

But the big-hitter struggled to get going and was out for 20, leaving Chaudhary, in only his fourth T20 for Australia, in charge. He departed chasing another boundary, only for Edwards to step up.

They needed 11 of the last over from Sam Curran and when Edwards smacked a six off the first delivery they were on their way to the win.

"Very entertaining to go down to the last couple of balls," said Brook. "We were probably 10 runs short of what we needed on that surface."

Earlier, England lost opener Phil Salt to the first ball and they were 13-2 in the third over after Aneurin Donald was also removed cheaply for 10. But Brook went to town, smacking three straight sixes from paceman Riley Meredith.

He reached 50 off 20 deliveries before his fiery knock ended when he got a faint outside edge off Chaudhary to wicketkeeper Harper. Tom Banton was put down on 11, among six dropped catches by Australia, but his luck ran out on 39 when another debutant, Lachlan Shaw, held on to a difficult chance.

The wickets kept tumbling with Curran caught on 21 and Will Jacks out lbw for three with Jordan Cox hitting 27 to keep the scoreboard moving.

BRIEF SCORES Australia 191 for 7 (Chaudhary 66, Marsh 37, Jacks 2-29) beat England 187 for 9 (Brook 65, Banton 39, Chaudhary 2-21, Edwards 2-27) by three wickets.

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