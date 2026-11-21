MENAFN - Gulf Times) Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) President His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani met Venezuela's Acting President Dr Delcy Rodriguez Gomez in Caracas, reaffirming sport's power to build bridges between nations and foster international cooperation.

The talks focused on strengthening sporting ties, advancing the Olympic Movement and promoting friendship and mutual understanding among peoples.

Sheikh Joaan also met Venezuelan Olympic Committee President Maria Jose Soto Gil to explore deeper cooperation and stronger coordination between the two Olympic bodies.

OCA international cooperation Venezuelan Olympic Committee