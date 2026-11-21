Sport Unites Nations: Sheikh Joaan Strengthens Olympic Ties In Venezuela
The talks focused on strengthening sporting ties, advancing the Olympic Movement and promoting friendship and mutual understanding among peoples.
Sheikh Joaan also met Venezuelan Olympic Committee President Maria Jose Soto Gil to explore deeper cooperation and stronger coordination between the two Olympic bodies.OCA international cooperation Venezuelan Olympic Committee
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