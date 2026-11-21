MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Melbourne: Researchers in Australia have identified a genetic blueprint of immune ageing, offering new clues to why the body's ability to fight cancer and infections declines with age.

The preclinical study, published in the journal Science Immunology, could pave the way for new therapies that help people maintain stronger, healthier immune systems for longer and potentially slow other aspects of ageing, according to a statement released Saturday by Australia's Monash University.

The researchers focused on CD8+ T cells, a type of immune cell that acts as the body's frontline defense, identifying and destroying infected and cancerous cells. They identified three ways ageing disrupts the genetic instructions that control their function and ability to adapt to new threats, regulate immune responses and remain healthy.

The researchers also discovered a previously unidentified group of ageing immune cells that not only lose their ability to protect the body against disease but actively suppress the responses of other immune cells.