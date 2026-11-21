MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

GAZA: The Palestinian Ministry of Public Works and Housing said Saturday that 350,000 families in the Gaza Strip were in urgent need of shelter amid widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure.

In a press statement, the ministry said approximately 410,000 housing units had been damaged, with 335,000 completely destroyed and another 75,000 uninhabitable.

"It means that roughly 80 percent of buildings in the strip had been damaged," said the ministry, adding that approximately 90 percent of the enclave's infrastructure had been destroyed.

It stressed that 350,000 families urgently needed shelter, including 270,000 families who had been living in tents for more than three years without the most basic necessities for a decent life.

The ministry further warned that 7,500 families were at risk of flooding as the rainy season begins, with 2,500 of them requiring urgent relocation.

The ministry estimated that approximately 200,000 worn-out tents needed to be replaced immediately before severe weather conditions intensify, urging the international community to establish a dedicated humanitarian corridor to deliver shelter supplies.

It also called for the entry of heavy machinery, fuel and spare parts needed to clear rubble and reopen roads, as well as a permanent housing program based on a transparent database that safeguards residents' property rights. Enditem



