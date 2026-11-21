Bahrain Issues Urgent Public Safety Alert Over Potential Threat
Doha, Qatar: Bahrain's Ministry of Interior on Saturday issued an urgent public safety alert, urging citizens and residents to remain calm and proceed to the nearest safe location due to a potential threat.
In the alert, the Ministry advised the public to avoid using main roads unless necessary for public safety.
It said further instructions would be provided later to ensure everyone's safety.
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