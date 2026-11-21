MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums (QM) today unveiled Doha Pavilion: Gerhard Richter, a new permanent, site-specific structure conceived and designed by the world-renowned artist as a freestanding work of art and architecture. Sited in Doha's MIA Park, the expansive public space outside the Museum of Islamic Art, Doha Pavilion was realised in collaboration with Selldorf Architects and houses a distinct body of Richter's paintings and sculptures including a new work created for the Pavilion. A legacy initiative of the Qatar-Germany 2017 Year of Culture, Doha Pavilion joins a host of major public artworks in MIA Park by world-renowned artists, such as Richard Serra, Nairy Baghramian, and Peter Fischli and David Weiss, among others.

Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums said,“Art becomes part of a city's identity when it becomes part of people's lives. With Gerhard Richter's permanent pavilion in MIA Park, we are creating a place where people can encounter his work and discover connections between contemporary art and the geometric traditions of Islamic visual culture. In dialogue with the Museum of Islamic Art, the National Museum of Qatar and the future Art Mill Museum, the pavilion reflects our commitment to making culture part of everyday life in Qatar-rooted in our heritage, open to the world and a shared resource for generations to come. It doesn't stand alone, but rather anchors the creation of neighbourhood where people are encouraged to engage with one another.”

Gerhard Richter said, "My trip to Doha in 2013 came two years into developing my Strip paintings, and the city's architecture and history sparked an idea for a pavilion that could unite the thematic threads of that body of work. The Pavilion's exterior features decorative tiles based on the Patterns that first led me to the Strips. Inside, Strip paintings hang alongside Mirrors, and the Strip Tower is installed centrally within. Doha is the right place and the only place for my Pavilion.”

The pavilion's hexagonal structure translates Richter's analytical and experimental approach to painting and perception into three dimensions. The pattern on each of the pavilion's six exterior walls is created through a meticulously calculated process. In 2010, Richter divided a digital image of his Abstract Painting (724-4), 1990, into 2 vertical strips. He then further subdivided these into 4, 8, 16, 32, 64, 128, 256, 512, 1024, 2048, 4096, and finally 8192 strips. Each strip is mirrored and repeated, resulting in a horizontal, symmetrical pattern. Both the mathematical process and resulting patterning recall the carefully constructed geometries of Islamic art, where interlaced arabesques and endlessly repeating tiles dazzle the eye and act as windows into the spiritual world.

Inside the pavilion, three new large-scale Strip paintings (a series begun in 2011) transform the original abstract painting into thin horizontal strips representing slices exactly 0.08 millimetres wide. At the centre of the space stands a tripartite Strip Tower, a freestanding sculpture designed by Richter specifically for this space. Mounted on the pavilion's narrow walls are two large, floor-to-ceiling Mirrors (from a body of work begun in the 1980s) that reflect the interior artworks and visitors, creating an evolving sense of endless space. Directly outside the pavilion sits a stone sculpture titled Brunnen (Well).

Annabelle Selldorf said, "I am grateful for the welcome that Gerhard Richter extended to me, and for the wonderful dialogue that ensued, as my studio made manifest the work that had existed in his mind. This Pavilion is the profound culmination of many years of his research into abstraction, with intensely physical patterns that invite you to immerse yourself in their endlessness. The more I look at them, the more fascinating they become to me as an architectural space to experience."

With a career spanning from the 1960s to the present, Gerhard Richter has pursued a diverse and influential practice that has explored and expanded the formal and conceptual possibilities of art and the ways in which we relate to images. His vast body of work, which includes paintings, objects, installations, works on paper, editions, and photographic documentation, is grounded in deeply nuanced investigations of history, memory, and perception.



Doha Pavilion: Gerhard Richter opens as part of the Qatar Creates Fall/Winter 2026–27 and coincides with the inaugural edition of Rubaiya Qatar 2026 (running from 21 November 2026 through 30 April 2027), an international visual arts quadrennial. Qatar Creates Fall/Winter 2026–27 brings together a robust programme of exhibitions, design, fashion, film, public art, talks and cultural experiences across Doha, from major exhibition openings and the second edition of Design Doha to the inaugural Rubaiya Qatar.