Fog Formation May Reduce Visibility In Qatar Next Week
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department has warned of an increased chance of mist and fog formation across the country next week.
In a weather update, the department said mist to fog is expected to form during the night and early morning hours, starting tomorrow, Sunday, November 22, 2026, and continuing until the end of the week.
It added that this could lead to reduced horizontal visibility in some areas and urged motorists to exercise caution while driving.Read Also
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