MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani, met with HE Admiral Charles Brad Cooper, Commander of US Central Command, and his accompanying delegation during their visit to the State of Qatar.

The meeting discussed several issues of mutual interest, as well as ways to strengthen and develop them.

Several senior officers and officials from both sides attended the meeting.

