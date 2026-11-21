MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 13th Gulf Studies Forum opened in Doha on Saturday, bringing together researchers and academics to discuss Gulf security and language policies in the Arab Gulf states. Organised by the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies, the forum will run until November 23, featuring 17 sessions exploring security and political transformations in the region, alongside language policies, their contexts and emerging trends.

The first theme comprises eight sessions examining changes in the Gulf security environment following the US–Israeli war on Iran and the challenges associated with the restructuring of the Gulf security architecture. The sessions will explore Gulf security dynamics, security partnerships, changes in the nature of security threats and patterns of adaptation, as well as alternative visions for the future of Gulf security. The first theme will also address energy security and maritime routes, alongside the repercussions of the war for Gulf states' relations with Yemen and Iraq.

The second theme comprises seven discussion sessions addressing language policies in the Arab Gulf states in the context of linguistic diversity, the place of language in higher education policies, and the role of lexicographical initiatives in reflecting language policy orientations. The sessions will also examine the relationship between language and social status in Gulf societies, as well as linguistic transformations in everyday settings, including the family, media, and the marketplace, from a sociological perspective. This theme will also feature a lecture titled“Achieving Linguistic Sovereignty in the Arab Gulf States in Times of Turmoil” and a plenary session dedicated to presenting the“State of Qatar Arabic Language Index” project.

The forum will be held in person at the Arab Center's headquarters in Doha, with sessions livestreamed on the Center's social media platforms. Simultaneous interpretation will be available in Arabic and English.