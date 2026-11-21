MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Sunday will be relatively cold and hazy, misty to foggy at places late night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility at places by late night.

Offshore, the weather will be fine, the report added, warning of strong winds and high seas.

Wind inshore will be westerly to northeasterly at a speed of 05 to 15 knots.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 08 to 18 knots, reaching 26 knots later.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet, surging to 5 feet at times. Offshore, it will be 3 to 5 feet, surging to 8 feet later.

Visibility inshore will be 04 to 09/02 kilometers or less at places late night; offshore, it will be 05 to 10 kilometers.