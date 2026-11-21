MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Naples, Italy: Qatar's Shura Council participated in the parliamentary forum of the Mediterranean Dialogues (MED), organized by the Italian Chamber of Deputies and Senate, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic and the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI).

The event was held in Naples under the theme "Addressing Shared Challenges through Dialogue and Cooperation".

Their Excellences members Ahmed bin Ibrahim Al Malki and Abdullah bin Nasser bin Turki Al Subaie, represented the council.

The forum highlighted the escalation playing out in the Gulf region throughout 2026 and its implications on the Gulf and the world alike, which affected energy supplies and flow of maritime commerce through the Straits of Hormuz and the Bab Al-Mandeb triggering a spike in the costs of energy, food, transportation and so forth, in addition to hampering the paths of growth on the world stage.

The challenges facing the Arabian Gulf, the Mediterranean region and Europe prompt the inextricable interdependence of their respective security, particularly insofar as energy security, maritime corridors and international commerce are concerned, HE Al Subaie noted.

HE Al Subaieadded that from this standpoint, the State of Qatar stresses the criticality of ensuring the freedom of maritime navigation and the security of international waterways, primarily the Straits of Hormuz and the Bab Al-Mandeb and preserving the stability of energy markets and supply chains through international cooperation and prioritizing peaceful solutions that preclude the scope of crises spillover.

Having weighed in during the session, HE Al Subaey, who is also Vice President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean underscored that the State of Qatar believes in the axiom that dialogue, mediation and diplomacy are wholly fundamental vehicles for conflict settlement, confidence-building and achieving enduring security and stability based on the nation's steadfast policy of respecting the sovereignty of states, abiding by international law, and strengthening cooperation and understanding among all parties.

The State of Qatar has turned these precepts into concrete diplomatic and humanitarian efforts through its unremitting endeavors in mediation, narrowing differences and helping address several regional and international crises, HE Al Subaie underlined.

He highlighted that this forum was convened in the wake of rapid political, security and economic challenges that precipitate the need for having a robust joint international action and prioritizing the language of dialogue and diplomacy, particularly amid the tensions unfolding in the region whose consequences overshadow regional security as well as the security of energy, maritime navigation, supply chains and international commerce.

The delegates discussed backing dialogue and diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions, prevent armed conflicts, promote peace and stability in the region, ways to encourage national expertise exchange in addressing shared challenges and crystallizing perspectives for public policies to meet the citizens' needs.

In terms of promoting parliamentary diplomacy, HE Al Subaiere called that the Shura Council places particular emphasis on advancing its relationship with the European Union, whether on bilateral level or through the Gulf-European parliamentary cooperation thereby contributing to strengthening dialogue and understanding, sharing parliamentary expertise and experiences, as well as coordinating positions on issues of shared interest.

It is quite important to continue bolstering parliamentary cooperation among the Gulf nations, Europe and the Mediterranean basin countries culminating in sharing perspectives and expertise, helping support diplomatic efforts and enhancing security, stability and sustainable development, HE Al Subaie pointed out.

The participants likewise focused on avenues for reinforcing cooperation in the area of energy to improve the security of supplies and cost affordability and developing a common approach to adapting to climate change, helping protect livelihoods and food supplies.

HE Al Subaie underscored the importance of moving parliamentary dialogue from sharing perspectives into crystallizing concrete initiatives and limited cooperation fields, particularly in issues that concern regional security, energy security and maritime navigation, economic development, youth empowerment, and adaptation to climate change, thereby helping realize peoples' aspirations for a future that is more secure, stable and prosperous.

As for the Palestinian cause, HE Al Subaie hailed the efforts of European countries in support of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, lauding the steps some of them had taken to the recognize the Palestinian statehood as vital moves toward the embodiment of the two-state solution and achieving just and comprehensive peace in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions.

He also praised the European-backed efforts in protecting the civilians, providing humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people and strengthening the diplomatic endeavors to end their anguish.

These efforts should continue and ultimately be translated into practical steps that help enable the Palestinian people to practice their legitimate rights to self-determination and establish their state on the Jun.4, 1967, borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, HE Al Subaie suggested.

Concluding his remarks, HE Al Subaiere affirmed the State of Qatar's commitment to the approach of dialogue, mediation and international cooperation, along with the Shura Council's keenness to boost parliamentary diplomacy and advance partnerships with the European Parliament, as well as friendly parliaments in the belief that getting past the shared challenges requires collective willingness, constructive dialogue and cooperation based on mutual respect and shared interests.