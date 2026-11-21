MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Königswinter: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Saturday with the Minister-President of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia HE Hendrik Wüst at Drachenburg Castle in the Federal Republic of Germany.At the beginning of the meeting, HH the Amir expressed his pleasure at the visit and thanked HE the Minister-President for the warm reception, commending the development and cooperation that have strengthened ties between the two sides.

HH the Amir emphasized the State of Qatar's commitment to expanding economic cooperation in light of industrial and research expertise, looking forward to establishing partnerships that serve mutual interests.

For his part, HE the Minister-President noted that HH the Amir's visit reflects the depth of mutual trust and the importance of robust partnerships. He praised the economic and political standing the State of Qatar has established under the leadership of HH the Amir, and highlighted the importance of Qatari investments to the German economy, both nationally and to North Rhine-Westphalia economy, expressing keenness to explore new avenues for cooperation.The meeting also reviewed bilateral relations and ways to further support and develop them, and discussed several topics of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani; HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani; HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi; and Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

Attending from the German side were HE Deputy Minister-President of the state and Minister for Economic Affairs, Industry, Climate Protection and Energy Mona Neubaur; HE Minister for Federal, European and International Affairs and Media Nathanael Liminski; and a number of senior officials.Afterwards, HH the Amir attended a luncheon banquet hosted by HE the Minister-President of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia in honor of His Highness and the accompanying delegation