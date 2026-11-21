MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Berlin: At the invitation of the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, His Excellency Frank-Walter Steinmeier, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar, visited Germany from 20 to 21 November 2026.

During this state visit, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also held talks with His Excellency Friedrich Merz, Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany.

In the course of the state visit, both sides emphasized their close ties and the strategic value of their partnership.

The Federal Republic of Germany and the State of Qatar stand firmly united in their shared conviction to defend the international rules-based order against increasing challenges and global risks.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to peace, security, and economic prosperity, as well as to the development and utilization of future technologies.

Political and Security Cooperation

The Federal Republic of Germany and the State of Qatar are united by a shared interest in peace and regional stability in the Near and Middle East, Eastern Europe, and globally. Both sides agree that diplomacy and dialogue are the only means for sustainable conflict resolution and to achieve these goals.

Mediation is a key instrument for creating mutual understanding and for balancing out conflicting interests.

Germany welcomes Qatar's exceptional commitment to mediation in numerous crises worldwide and regards Qatar as a strategic partner for peace.

The Heads of State and Government of both nations welcome the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the field of Peace and Reconciliation and Conflict Resolution.

Both sides reaffirm their commitment to operationalizing the Strategic Dialogue, established by the Memorandum of Understanding signed in Doha on 17 May 2023, and look forward to convening its inaugural session in early 2027.

Concerning security and defense as a key element of this Strategic Dialogue, both countries welcome the signing of two agreements on security cooperation on the occasion of this state visit – one between the Ministries of the Interior and one between the German Federal Ministry of the Interior and the Qatari Internal Security Forces (Lekhwiya). They also commend the signing of a Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA), that provides an excellent foundation for further advancing the existing cooperation in the defense sector.

Security relations between the Ministry of Interior of the State of Qatar and the Federal Ministry of the Interior of the Federal Republic of Germany have witnessed significant progress, reflected in the exchange of high-level visits, most notably the visit of His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Minister of Interior, Commander of Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), to Berlin in September 2026, and the visit of His Excellency Alexander Dobrindt, Federal Minister of the Interior of the Federal Republic of Germany, to Doha in December 2025.

This cooperation has also expanded across areas of mutual interest through joint training programs, the exchange of expertise, and capacity-building initiatives.

Both sides remain committed to further strengthening their security partnership, particularly through cooperation with the German Federal Police and Federal Criminal Police, and exploring additional areas of cooperation to serve the mutual interest of both countries.

Economy and Investment, Energy and Climate Action The Federal Republic of Germany and the State of Qatar emphasize the intensive economic relations between both countries and reaffirm their shared intention to expand bilateral trade and investment relations.

Both sides welcomed continued growth in bilateral trade, which reached more than 2 billion USD in 2025, as well as the signing of a Joint Declaration of Intent on Cooperation in the Fields of Economy, Trade and Investments.

During the meeting of the Trade and Investment Working Group in preparation of the first Strategic Dialogue between the State of Qatar and the Federal Republic of Germany, held virtually on 5 November 2026, under the co-chairmanship of His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and His Excellency Stefan Rouenhoff, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of the Federal Republic of Germany, the two sides agreed on the importance of holding the seventh session of the Qatari-German Joint Committee for Economic and Trade Cooperation during the first quarter of 2027, with the final date to be agreed upon through official channels.

The two sides welcome the signing of the Strategic Cooperation Agreement between the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the State of Qatar and the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, represented by NRW. Global Business GmbH, pursuant to which a regional economic office representing the State of North Rhine-Westphalia will be opened in Doha.

The office will focus primarily on developing long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation in areas of shared strategic interest, including economic and trade cooperation, investment promotion, industrial cooperation and innovation, digital transformation and artificial intelligence, and the energy transition, in addition to various other areas that meet the aspirations of both sides.

The two governments intend to significantly strengthen bilateral investment relations and encourage increased Qatari investment in Germany, particularly in strategic industries, energy infrastructure, Green Tech, advanced manufacturing, digital technologies, research and development, and innovative small and medium-sized enterprises.

The Heads of State and Government of the two countries welcome the announcement by the Qatar Investment Authority of 15 billion EUR in investments in Germany over the next five years, subject to independent investment decisions of the investors concerned.

The new investments focus on supporting the growth of German companies and enhancing their competitiveness in global markets, particularly in critical industries and defense. The Qatar Investment Authority maintains a broad and diversified investment portfolio in Germany, spanning the automotive, industrial, energy, technology, infrastructure, financial services, transportation, logistics, and healthcare sectors and is one of the largest sovereign wealth fund investors in Germany.

The investment builds on the longstanding investment relationship between Qatar and Germany, reflecting the long-term confidence in the German economy of the Qatar Investment Authority and its commitment to expanding strategic investment partnerships between the two countries.

Intensified cooperation in priority areas, including closer collaboration between their respective defense and security industries, defines a shared goal.

The visit of German companies from the security and defense sector in August 2026 to Qatar shall serve as a starting point for further and closer business relations in that particular field.

Cooperation and economic exchange regarding artificial intelligence (AI), quantum technology, and digital administration comprise further priorities to be tackled by a common approach. The Heads of State and Government reaffirm their deep appreciation for the bilateral partnership in the energy sector, which is strengthened by trade exchanges and joint cooperation, thereby supporting the diversification of their energy sources and enhancing the resilience of their respective systems in addressing challenges.

In light of the regional and global developments affecting the energy sector, the State of Qatar and the Federal Republic of Germany affirm the strategic importance of their cooperation across various areas of energy and related industries, including liquefied natural gas, renewable energy, ammonia, fertilizers and petrochemicals, in support of secure, diversified and affordable energy supplies for the economies of both countries.

The two governments reaffirm their support for strengthening EU-Qatar trade relations.

A comprehensive and ambitious EU-GCC Free Trade Agreement remains the shared strategic objective of both sides. In addition to this, the two governments support advancing ambitious and forward-looking initiatives to reducing trade barriers and assuring a level playing field between Qatar and the EU under the EU Commission's dual track approach.

The Federal Republic of Germany and the State of Qatar agree to deepen their cooperation in the field of labor market policy. Important areas of the cooperation will be promoting decent work and internationally recognized human and labor rights including in the field of occupational safety and health. This cooperation shall be pursued through a tripartite workplan with the International Labor Organization.

The Heads of State and Government of the two countries reaffirm their commitment to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, and their keenness to strengthen international cooperation on climate action pledges in a manner that contributes to supporting a just, equitable and balanced global transition that takes into account the requirements of sustainable development.

The two countries also reaffirm their determination to fulfil their national emission reduction commitments through a range of measures, including expanding the deployment of renewable energy sources, applying carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies, and reducing methane emissions.

Global Challenges, Rules-based Order and Multilateral Cooperation

The Heads of State and Government of the Federal Republic of Germany and the State of Qatar are unequivocally committed to the rules-based order and the Charter of the United Nations (UN).

In a period of global upheaval, a renewed and refocused UN is key to stabilizing the international order. Both sides are determined to support the new UN leadership in reinvigorating the spirit of cooperation between Member States and in enabling multilateral solutions to pressing issues of our time.

Structural reforms on all levels and in all areas of work must continue to make the UN more efficient and effective, accountable and impactful.

In view of international trade, trade routes must remain open, free, and accessible without any fees or other payments, and diplomacy must always remain the first and foremost response to conflict in order to regain the peace.

The two sides strongly condemn the Iranian attacks targeting the State of Qatar and countries of the region. They affirm that these attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar and other states, a clear breach of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and a threat to the security and stability of the region.

The two sides also condemn the Iranian attacks and threats targeting commercial vessels and categorically reject any actions that would close the Strait, impede freedom of navigation therein or threaten the safety of vessels transiting through it.

The two sides stress the need to comply with Security Council resolution 2817 (2026), respect navigational rights and freedoms in accordance with international law, and refrain from any actions or threats that could undermine the security and stability of the region. Free, open, and unobstructed maritime trade routes, without any fees or other payments, are of central importance to the Federal Republic of Germany and the State of Qatar.

Consequently, both countries are fully committed to the compliance with and implementation of the provisions of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Furthermore, the two sides call upon the Islamic Republic of Iran to fulfil its international obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of nuclear weapons (NPT) and its Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and to cooperate fully with the Agency to ensure the peaceful nature of its nuclear program. They agree that Iran shall never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon.

The two sides also underscore the need to put an end to threats arising from the use of ballistic missiles in a manner that preserves the security and stability of the region. They express their rejection of all forms of threats emanating from Iran and affirm the need to end its support for, financing of and provision of arms to its affiliated armed groups in the region.

The two sides condemn in the strongest terms the unacceptable continued strikes carried out by the Houthis in Yemen and against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and express their full solidarity with the Government of Yemen and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The two sides call on the Houthis to immediately cease all military actions, all threats and attacks against civilian shipping, and to return to the political process in good faith. Both sides call on Iran to end its arming of and support for the Houthis.

They reaffirm their strong commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Yemen. Both sides reiterate their support for UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg in his efforts towards a negotiated, inclusive, Yemeni-led, and Yemeni-owned political settlement.

With regard to the Middle East Peace Process, the Heads of State and Government of both nations reaffirm their shared commitment to achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace through negotiation based on a two-state solution.

This solution must be in accordance with international law and relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, leading to the realization of a sovereign, independent, and viable Palestinian state, living in peace and security side-by-side with Israel based on the border of June 4, 1967.

The Heads of State and Government of the two countries reaffirm their support for advancing the full implementation of the Comprehensive Plan to End the Conflict in Gaza and its associated Roadmap, in line with United Nations Security Council resolution 2803 (2025), including the complete disarmament of Hamas and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. The two sides call for unimpeded humanitarian access, and for all parties to fulfill their obligations under international law and to create the conditions conducive to achieving peace and security for both the Palestinian and Israeli peoples and for the entire region.

Regarding the war in Ukraine the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Heads of State and Government commended Ukraine's continued willingness to agree to an immediate ceasefire.

They reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Heads of State and Government called for a cessation of hostilities and underlined the importance of serious negotiations to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

Furthermore, the two sides stressed the importance of supporting Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction, particularly investments aimed at rebuilding Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The Federal Republic of Germany and the State of Qatar agree that the economic and financial recovery of Syria is a key priority. Both sides share the vision of a stable Syria that can help stabilise the Middle East and facilitate the return of Syrian refugees.

They see their various investments in infrastructure, housing, the energy and health sectors as well as civil defence as significant contributions to this aim and agree on coordinating their efforts closely. Development Cooperation, Food Security, Access to Water Through their efforts in responding to global crises and supporting development cooperation, the State of Qatar and the Federal Republic of Germany seek to achieve ambitious objectives aimed at improving the livelihoods of affected communities while preserving human dignity.

The two countries intend, in the future, to strengthen coordination between their activities and ensure closer complementarity of their efforts, based on actual needs on the ground. Both sides are deeply concerned as global food security is increasingly affected by climate shocks and numerous conflicts worldwide.

The blockade in the Strait of Hormuz as well as Russia's war in Ukraine and the resulting destruction of export infrastructure and negative impacts for free navigation in the whole Black Sea region directly impact grain prices worldwide with severe consequences for those most affected by food insecurity.

In this context, both sides welcomed the signing of a Joint Declaration of Intent regarding co-financing between the Qatar Fund for Development in the State of Qatar and the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of the Federal Republic of Germany starting in 2026.

The Heads of State and Government of both countries also welcome the joint investments in the reconstruction of the health sector in Syria, in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) as first step in the implementation of the JDoI.

As leading nations in sustainable and technologically advanced agriculture, both sides intend to exploit the full scope of bilateral engagement in agricultural value chains and agricultural technologies to alleviate the strained global food supply situation.

Billions of people continue to lack safe drinking water and adequate, universal access to sanitation services, amid mounting pressures arising from climate change and armed conflicts. Accordingly, the two countries welcome the UN Water Conference, scheduled to take place from 8 to 10 December 2026, and jointly commit to continuing to strengthen global measures to protect water resources and accelerate progress towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 6.

Recognizing the importance to countries of conserving raw materials, recycling and waste treatment, and reducing the risks arising from environmental pollution, the two sides welcomed continued work in the fields of recycling, waste treatment and public cleanliness (circular economy).

Culture, Education, and Societal Exchange The Federal Republic of Germany and the State of Qatar welcome the youth exchange between the two countries and reaffirm their determination to work closely together in the fields of education and culture.

The German School in Doha and the Arabic Cultural House "Der Divan" in Berlin stand testament to mutual cultural understanding. Furthermore, these institutions are key for creating language acquiring opportunities for German and Arabic. The State of Qatar and the Federal Republic of Germany affirm their keenness to continue strengthening cooperation in the fields of culture and heritage, building on the legacy of the Qatar-Germany Year of Culture 2017 and the sustainable cultural partnerships and ties it established.

In this context, the two countries welcome today's opening of the Gerhard Richter Pavilion in Doha, designed by the internationally acclaimed German architect Annabelle Selldorf, as part of the“Qatar Quartet” program organized by Qatar Museums, as one of the outcomes of this cultural exchange and a manifestation of its lasting and evolving impact.