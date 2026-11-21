MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Arab Rising Stars made their Doha debut at Doha Film Festival (DFF) 2026, marking Screen International's 10th year identifying emerging regional talent.

The first year of the Award honoured creative talents Nadia Al-Khater, Avan Jamal, Marawan Waleed and Lina Malaika.

Doha Film Festival initiatives like Arab Rising Stars bring together emerging talent with established industry voices, and continues to foster cross-cultural exchange and support original stories from the region and beyond.

Qatar-based filmmaker Nadia Al-Khater, whose short film Light to Ashes (Qatar/France) features in DFF 2026's International Short Film Competition, spoke about the creative challenges and opportunities facing Arab filmmakers.

Addressing challenging stereotypes, she said: "There are many narratives and external expectations we have to push against. Not succumbing to outside viewpoints is important, and there are plenty of opportunities to challenge this because we have a lot to say."

Iraqi-Kurdish actress Avan Jamal who stars as a Peshmerga sniper in the war drama No Paradise If You Are Killed by a Woman (Norway/ Iraq/ United Arab Emirates/ Sweden), Iraq's submission for the 99th Academy Awards, spoke about the importance of bringing stories from her community to the screen. "It is a true honour and privilege to be part of Arab Rising Stars. Emotions like love, hope, family and survival are universal, and what we are doing is telling our stories with authenticity and sharing them with the world."

Egyptian actor Marawan Waleed, star of the psychological thriller Safe Exit (Egypt/ Libya/ Tunisia/ Qatar/ Germany), reflected on his experience: "I am very proud to be chosen and happy to be here with DFF, meeting so many people and building connections at such an exciting time."

Saudi filmmaker, creative director, writer and cultural consultant Lina Malaika shared her pride in representing Saudi voices across cinema, writing and creative media.

Speaking on the achievement, she said: "I am extremely honoured to be selected among such inspiring creatives, and I am proud to represent Saudi Arabia on a global stage through cinema, writing and creative work."

Indian actor and filmmaker Nandita Das said cinema carries a greater responsibility in a world full of strife, violence and prejudice, a day after she received the Doha Film Festival (DFF) 2026 Creative Excellence Award. Das and Syrian actor Taim Hasan received the award at the opening ceremony for their outstanding contributions to cinema.

Speaking to the media in Doha on her first visit to the city, Das said the award recognised choices that have often gone against the grain. "My choices have been different. My well-wishers ask why I am not doing more mainstream cinema. An award like this feels like encouragement, a hug. I am very grateful for the recognition of the choices I have made," said Das.

"The films I have made are cinema with a conscience. They do not divide people or widen the fractures in the world. That kind of cinema is becoming rarer as everything becomes more commercialised. This award recognises everyone who takes on that responsibility. Art is not a luxury. It is primal. We all seek it, create it and need it, and it is our responsibility to reflect the realities of the world."

She said festivals are a strong platform for independent films, but many films reach a festival and go no further.“We need a whole infrastructure of distributors, producers, cinema owners, patrons and minds that help independent cinema. "

Das has acted in more than 40 films and directed three, many that deal with prejudice and discrimination. "When you see discrimination, an instinct kicks in. We are all prejudiced, and I am aware of my own, which I try to fight. For me, telling stories that challenge prejudice has become both an instinctive and a conscious decision," said Das.

Asked about technology and AI, including the use of actors' voices, Das said the film industry faces a challenge it has not fully prepared for. "Lived experience cannot be duplicated. Independent cinema, which is more nuanced and unique, will have its time. Craft and art will have greater value than machine-made things, because what is easily available loses its value. We should not be too scared of AI, nor embrace it blindly. We should focus on what is meaningful, creative and original."