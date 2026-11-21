MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has emphasised that his visit to the Federal Republic of Germany represents an opportunity to deepen the strategic partnership and expand cooperation between the two nations.

In a post on his official account on X, HH the Amir said the visit to Germany represented an opportunity to deepen the strategic partnership and expand cooperation between the two countries.

His Highness added that talks with HE the President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and HE the Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as well as His Highness's meetings with several German officials, focused on strengthening economic, investment and industrial cooperation, as well as coordinating efforts in support of peace and stability.