(MENAFN- NewsVoir) REVA University celebrated a significant milestone as it hosted its 11th Annual Convocation Ceremony on campus today. The event marked the academic accomplishments of 4,582 graduates, including 3,307 undergraduates, 1,157 postgraduates, and 118 Ph.D. scholars, who were formally awarded their degrees. In addition, 66 exceptional students were honoured with gold medals in recognition of their exemplary academic performance. The ceremony witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, parents, faculty, and members of the REVA community, reflecting the pride and spirit of achievement that define the University.



Dr. P. Shyama Raju, Chancellor, REVA University, presents a Gold Medal in the presence of Dr. V. Narayanan, Chairman, ISRO, and Mr. Umesh S. Raju



Dr. V. Narayanan, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and delivered the Convocation Address, inspiring graduates to look beyond academic achievements and contribute meaningfully to society and the nation.



Addressing the graduating students, Dr. Narayanan emphasised that a convocation is not merely a formal ceremony but the beginning of a new chapter of responsibility and contribution. He urged graduates to put their acquired knowledge to meaningful use and give back to society. Reflecting on India's transformation in literacy, from approximately 12 per cent at Independence to nearly 80 per cent today, he acknowledged the significant contribution of educational institutions such as REVA University in advancing the nation's development.



Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, Dr. Narayanan highlighted India's ambitious space exploration goals, including establishing its own space station by 2035 and undertaking a human landing on the Moon by 2040. He encouraged young graduates to explore opportunities in the space sector and contribute to India's growing scientific and technological capabilities.



He also highlighted the opportunities available to students through ISRO's research and development centres, including the U. R. Rao Satellite Centre and the Human Space Flight Centre. Illustrating the practical impact of space technology, he spoke about how satellite-based information helps fishermen identify potential fishing zones, generating substantial economic benefits and supporting livelihoods.



Drawing inspiration from former President of India Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, who famously aspired to become a good human being, Dr. Narayanan urged graduates to place character, integrity and moral values above professional accomplishments. He encouraged them to dream big, work with discipline, think globally and contribute nationally, while making continuous learning an integral part of their lives. Quoting a Tamil verse, he reminded the graduates that what one knows is only a handful, while what remains unknown is as vast as the world.



Congratulating the graduating students, Dr. P. Shyama Raju, Chancellor, REVA University, expressed pride in seeing them emerge as confident individuals, future leaders and responsible citizens. He emphasised that education at REVA goes beyond earning a degree, focusing equally on nurturing human values, discipline, confidence and a sense of responsibility.



Highlighting the University's guiding philosophy, Educate to Enterprise, he encouraged graduates to translate the knowledge and skills acquired during their academic journey into meaningful opportunities and to face future challenges with confidence. He also acknowledged the invaluable contributions of parents, teachers and mentors in shaping the graduates' journeys.



Urging students to carry forward the University's legacy, Dr. Shyama Raju said that as REVA alumni, they should continue to inspire future generations and contribute towards building a better society, serving as proud ambassadors of the institution.



The ceremony was attended by Shri Umesh S. Raju, Pro Chancellor; Dr. M. Dhanamjaya, Vice-Chancellor (I/C) and Registrar; Shri Chidananda Gowda, BoG Member, REVA University; Dr. Beena G., Registrar (Evaluation); Dr. K. S Narayanaswamy, Pro Vice Chancellor; Dr. Y. Ramalingareddy, Pro Vice Chancellor; Dr. B. P. Divakar, Director, R&D Cell along with trustees, members of the Board of Governors, Board of Management and Academic Council, donors of the REVA Endowment Gold Medals, distinguished faculty members, parents and well-wishers.



Graduates from diverse academic disciplines, including Engineering, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Management, Computer Applications, Law, Design, Liberal Arts, Performing Arts and Indic Studies, Social Sciences, Allied Health Sciences and Applied Sciences, received their degrees, marking the culmination of years of academic dedication and perseverance.



The graduating cohort represented a wide range of programmes, including Ph.D., B.Tech., M.Tech., B.Sc., M.Sc., BCA, MCA, B.Com., M.Com., BBA, MBA, BA, MA, B.Arch., M.Arch., BA LL.B. (Honours), BBA LL.B. (Honours), LL.M. and Master of Performing Arts (MPA).



The 11th Annual Convocation marked not just the successful completion of an academic chapter for thousands of graduates, but also the beginning of new journeys filled with opportunities, aspirations and responsibilities. As they step into the world, REVA University's graduates carry with them the knowledge, values and confidence to shape a better future.