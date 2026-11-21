MENAFN - Saving Advice) Retirement today looks very different than it did a generation ago.

For many people, the move from full-time work to retirement brings at least two problems. First, Social Security, pension payments and savings often don't cover all of their expenses. Second, many retirees miss the daily structure and mental stimulation their nine-to-five job gave them. A hobby can solve both. Finding a lucrative hobby can even become a core part of your retirement plan, with the average side hustle bringing in about $1,275 per month.

If you're looking for a hobby that could pay you well, here are 10 to check out.

1. Crafting and Selling Handmade Items

If you enjoy knitting, painting, or making jewelry, you can turn those creations into income. Platforms like Etsy and local craft fairs make it easy to sell handmade goods. Some seniors earn a few hundred dollars a month from seasonal items like holiday décor alone. Demand is especially strong for unique, handmade products. Quilts in particular sell well.

2. Freelance Writing or Blogging

If you enjoy writing, there's strong demand for blog posts, newsletters, and website content. Despite the content creation industry being under pressure from AI, many freelance writers earn anywhere from $25 to $1,000 per project, depending on experience. You can write about topics you already know, like travel, finance, or hobbies. The work is flexible and can be done entirely from home, which makes writing one of the easiest money-making hobbies for seniors to start.

3. Pet Sitting or Dog Walking

Animal lovers can earn a steady income caring for pets in their community. Pet owners often need help during vacations or busy work weeks. Even a few clients a week can bring in $200–$600 a month, depending on how often you walk dogs. This hobby also provides companionship and physical activity, and it's a simple, rewarding option with very little startup cost.

4. Mushroom and Ginseng Hunting

Mushroom hunting is usually seen as a fun, seasonal family hobby. Morels are typically picked in the spring, and chanterelles in the summer and fall. Posts on X put fresh morels at $20 to $100 a pound and dried morels as high as $300 a pound.

The occupational hazards are poisonous lookalikes and the need to keep your spots secret. X user Cary Kelly comments:

Ginseng hunting is serious business. According to the U.S. Forest Service, more than 95% of wild American ginseng is exported to China, and harvesters were paid an average of about $462 a pound for dried root from 2000 to 2007. Indiana's Department of Natural Resources reported an average of about $608 a pound in 2024.

Social media posts show ginseng hunting is a high-stakes cash harvest, mostly in Appalachia. The figure people repeat most is that diggers sell wild roots to middlemen for about $500 to $1,000 a pound, and the roots then go to China. Nearly every ginseng conversation also mentions poaching busts and strict rules, such as fall-only harvests, replanting the berries, bans on public land, and states like Maine refusing to license wild collection for sale. In short, it's competitive and highly regulated.

Both mushroom and ginseng hunting also mean hiking in natural areas, which helps build physical fitness.

5. Beekeeping

Beekeeping is an unusual hobby, and for most hobbyists it produces a modest side income. The obvious product is honey. Extras like beeswax candles, lip balm and soap can bring in steady money too. You can sometimes sell the bees themselves as nucleus colonies or rent hives to farmers who need their crops pollinated. The major challenge is startup cost, because hives, gear and honey extraction equipment all add up. Colonies can also be lost to mites, bad weather or disease, so many beekeepers don't break even for two or three seasons. Still, this hobby is well suited to retirees who like being outdoors and have space for hives.

Here's a comment from SavingAdvice forum user myrdale:

See original post here.

6. Investing

Another good hobby for seniors is investing. Picking individual stocks can be risky, but putting a modest portion of your portfolio into individual stocks is a common approach. Investing gives you a chance to grow your money, and many investors find that joining an investment club gives them a social outlet. It's also a chance to master a new field.

Retirees bring decades of real-world experience with products, companies and industries, plus the patience to ride out market ups and downs. A good way to begin is to start small, for example with a“paper portfolio,” before putting real money in.

Be wary of anything billed as a“guarantee,” because many scams start out that way.

7. Renting Out Space or Equipment

If you have an extra room, garage, or storage space, you can rent it out. Short-term rentals and storage listings can generate consistent income, and some retirees earn hundreds per month with little effort. Longer-term residential and commercial space rentals can work as well as short-term ones. This is one of the more passive money-making hobbies for seniors, and it's especially useful if you want income without daily work.

8. Consulting or Coaching

Your lifetime of experience can be incredibly valuable. Many retirees earn money by offering consulting or coaching, such as business advice, career coaching, or mentoring. Some consultants charge $100 or more per hour, depending on their expertise, which makes this one of the highest-paying options on the list.

9. House Cleaning or Organizing

This is a straightforward way to earn money on a flexible schedule. Many people will pay for help with cleaning or decluttering, and even one or two clients a week can bring in steady income. The work is predictable and often leads to repeat business, so it's a practical option for seniors who prefer hands-on work. Care, Thumbtack, Craigslist and TaskRabbit are good places to get started.

10. Paranormal or Bigfoot Investigator

An unusual but fun hobby is becoming a paranormal investigator or Bigfoot researcher. Part of its appeal is that it doesn't require specialized credentials or high start up costs – you just need a notebook, a voice recorder, a flashlight and some boots. Getting paid directly for investigations is rare, and some in the community consider it unethical. Instead, many investigators make money from their interest through YouTube channels, podcasts, paid tours and merchandise (per Reddit ).

Finally, investigations often happen at night and on weekends, and groups value patient people who are good at keeping careful notes and interviewing witnesses. Those are skills many seniors already have. Don't buy a“ghost detector” until you're ready.

A Smarter Way to Boost Retirement Income Without Stress

Turning hobbies into income is one of the most practical financial moves seniors can make. It lets you stay active and social while adding to your income. With so many flexible options available, there's something for every skill level. You don't need a full business plan, just a willingness to try. Sometimes the best income opportunity is already sitting in your favorite hobby.

Which of these hobbies would you try to earn extra income in retirement, and what's stopping you from starting today?

Editor's Note: AI was used to assist in the research for this article as well as in drafting portions of this story.

James Hendrickson

James Hendrickson is the founder and CEO of District Media, Inc., the company behind SavingAdvice. He holds an MA degree and has nearly 20 years of experience writing and publishing authoritative personal finance content. His substantive expertise spans quantitative research, risk analysis, and practical wealth-building strategies developed through extensive work in data-driven decision making and digital publishing.

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