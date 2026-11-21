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Social Security delayed retirement credits stop accumulating at age 70. For people born in 1943 or later, waiting from full retirement age 67 until 70 increases the monthly benefit by 24%. Your highest 35 years of earnings help determine your retirement benefit. Correcting missing wages or continuing to work could increase your monthly payment. Your Social Security check isn't necessarily your spendable retirement income. Depending on household income, up to 85% of benefits may count as federally taxable income, and Medicare premiums can add another expense.

Social Security gives you a rare retirement-planning deadline: Wait until 70, and your monthly retirement benefit stops growing simply because you waited. But reaching that birthday doesn't automatically mean you have made every decision correctly. The months leading up to 70 offer a final opportunity to examine your benefit, your household finances, and the people who may depend on your earnings record. A larger monthly check sounds wonderful, particularly after years of working. However, the timing can affect taxes, spousal benefits, and how comfortably you manage retirement expenses.

Five questions can help prevent an avoidable mistake before you claim. Some involve surprisingly simple details, while others could change how much money your household receives over time.

Waiting can pay off handsomely, but the increase depends on your full retirement age and earnings history. For people born in 1943 or later, Social Security adds 8% in delayed retirement credits for each full year they postpone claiming beyond full retirement age. Those increases stop at 70.

For someone whose full retirement age is 67, waiting until 70 can increase the monthly retirement benefit by 24%, compared with claiming at 67. That is a meaningful difference, particularly for someone who expects to rely on Social Security for decades. However, waiting also means giving up three years of potential payments. A larger monthly check doesn't automatically mean more lifetime income.

Pull up your Social Security Statement and compare the estimates for claiming at 67, 68, 69, and 70. Then consider your savings, monthly expenses, health, and other retirement income. A higher payment might provide welcome breathing room, but not if waiting forces you to drain savings unnecessarily. Social Security offers personalized estimates through its retirement benefits calculator.

Social Security doesn't calculate your retirement benefit by looking at your final paycheck or adding up everything you earned throughout your career. It generally uses your highest 35 years of earnings, adjusted for wage growth, to calculate your benefit.

That creates an opportunity for people who continue working later in life. If your current salary exceeds an older, lower-earning year, Social Security may replace that earlier year in its calculation. Even after you turn 70, additional work could increase your benefit if new earnings replace lower years in your record.

Before claiming, examine your earnings history through your my Social Security account. Look for missing wages, incorrect amounts, or years that show no earnings despite your employment. A forgotten employer or reporting error from decades ago could affect your monthly check. If you find a mistake, contact Social Security about correcting it. Gather supporting documents such as old W-2 forms, tax returns, or pay records. Don't assume the agency automatically catches every discrepancy.

Your Social Security decision may affect more than your own bank account. Married couples should consider both spouses' benefits, particularly when one person earned considerably more during their career. A qualifying spouse may receive benefits based on the other spouse's earnings record. Generally, a spouse's benefit can reach up to 50% of the worker's full retirement age benefit, depending on eligibility and claiming age. However, delaying your own retirement benefit beyond full retirement age doesn't increase the maximum regular spousal benefit.

Survivor benefits introduce another consideration. A surviving spouse may qualify for a benefit based on the deceased worker's record, and delayed retirement credits can increase that survivor benefit. In other words, waiting could provide financial protection for a spouse who outlives you.

Ask Social Security how different claiming dates affect both household benefits and potential survivor payments. Widowed people may also have options to collect survivor benefits first and switch to their own retirement benefits later. Survivor benefits follow different filing rules, so don't assume the same strategy applies to everyone.

Plenty of people approach 70 without any intention of stopping work. Some enjoy their jobs, while others appreciate the paycheck and aren't particularly interested in replacing their morning commute with endless daytime television. Fortunately, Social Security removes the retirement earnings test once you reach full retirement age. You can collect retirement benefits and continue earning wages without having Social Security withhold payments because of your salary. At 70, the earnings test certainly won't reduce your retirement checks.

However, working can still affect your overall retirement finances. Additional earnings may replace lower-income years in your 35-year calculation, potentially increasing your benefit. Your wages can also push your household into a higher income-tax situation, depending on other income and filing status.

Ask whether continuing to work changes your benefit estimate and how much additional income you'll actually keep after taxes. Someone earning a healthy salary might find that collecting Social Security while working makes sense. Another person may prefer to delay retirement for personal reasons. The decision involves more than whether Social Security will penalize a paycheck.

A larger Social Security payment looks attractive until retirement expenses and taxes enter the conversation. Social Security benefits may count as federally taxable income, depending on your combined income. That calculation includes half your Social Security benefits plus other income, including wages, pensions, and tax-exempt interest.

For federal income taxes, the base income thresholds remain $25,000 for most individual filers and $32,000 for married couples filing jointly. Depending on income, up to 85% of Social Security benefits may become taxable. That doesn't mean the government takes 85% of your check. It means that portion counts toward taxable income.

Medicare also deserves a place in the discussion. Delaying Social Security does not mean you should automatically delay Medicare enrollment. Most people become eligible for Medicare at 65, and those who lack qualifying coverage through an employer or another applicable arrangement can face enrollment problems and potential late penalties.

If you delay Social Security until 70, you can generally arrange to pay Medicare premiums separately rather than having them deducted from a Social Security check. Ask whether your Medicare enrollment is complete and how premiums will affect your retirement budget.

Age 70 marks the end of delayed retirement credits, not the end of retirement planning. Your monthly benefit, earnings record, spouse's financial security, employment plans, taxes, and Medicare expenses all deserve consideration before you file.

There isn't one claiming strategy that works for every household. Someone with substantial savings and good health may approach the decision differently from someone who needs immediate income. The smartest move involves looking at the entire financial picture rather than chasing the biggest number on a Social Security estimate.

Which Social Security question worries you most as retirement approaches: getting the timing right, protecting a spouse, or keeping more of your benefits after taxes?

Brandon Marcus

Brandon Marcus is a staff writer at District Media, Inc., where he delivers practical personal finance, DIY, family, and lifestyle advice with a relatable, no-nonsense style. Holding a BA degree and with over ten years of professional writing experience, he is an award-winning published author whose first book, Questions For Deep Thinkers, was released by Adams Media. His work has appeared in major publications including Fandom, CHUD, TheColdWire, and Fansided.

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