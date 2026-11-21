Children's Book Series

Sara (Rice) Farrar Books

Sara (Rice) Farrar.

I wrote these books to remind children that God is with them through every change, and that the moments that frighten us most can become new beginnings.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Tiny Caterpillar Who Was Never Alone.I am pleased to share my two-volume children's series, Only God Can Give You Wings. It follows a young monarch butterfly named Faith as she learns to trust God through change. Both volumes are available now, and both are illustrated by my youngest son, Andrew Farrar, who also created Faith.Volume 1 begins on a milkweed plant beside a riverbed, where a tiny caterpillar hatches and eats leaf after leaf. She sheds her striped skin five times as she grows. A gentle voice inside her tells her to explore the world God created for her. She walks through the grass, smells the flowers, and listens to the birds, frogs, and bees. Then she climbs a tree, spins a strong foundation, and rests in a green chrysalis.Fear Not, for the Crack of Light Is a New Beginning.Inside her chrysalis, Faith learns right from wrong, how to do her best, and how to be thankful for what she has. When her chrysalis turns dark, she fears she has done something wrong. God answers her gently:“Fear not, you have done nothing wrong. That crack of light is a new beginning.” He names her Faith,“because you have always believed in Me, even without seeing Me.” When she slips out, she is black, white, and orange, and she is free to move with the wind.“Anywhere we want to go!” God says.A Friend Who Found His Wings Through Forgiveness.In Volume 2, The Journey of Faith Begins with Truth, Faith takes her first flight and sips nectar from pink flowers. She returns to the place where she was born and meets a discouraged butterfly whose wings will not work because he grew impatient and stopped listening to God. Faith encourages him to take time to talk with God. He asks for forgiveness, and God reminds him that no one on earth is perfect, and that if we learn from our mistakes, we are forgiven. The next morning he wakes up able to fly, and God names him Truth.Into the Wind, Together.Faith and Truth set out together on the long journey to Mexico. They learn to pray, to end their prayers with“In Jesus' name” and to say“Amen.” When the wind blows hard against them, and they grow tired, they pray for strength. Then another butterfly swoops in front of them and says,“Line up behind me; I'll block the wind for you.” Both books also teach real facts about monarch butterflies, from the life cycle to a fall migration of about 3,000 miles.My inspiration for this book came from God, looking back at my own transformation. I pray that all who read these books know they are never alone. God is with you every second of every minute of every day.A Family That Taught Me to Fly.I was born in 1962 in Wausau, Wisconsin, the tenth child of Harold and Bertha Rice. I have seven brothers and two sisters, and I am the baby of the family. My parents first taught me about the transformation of the monarch butterfly. I married my middle school sweetheart, David Farrar. He has always believed in me when I didn't, and he has encouraged me to be me. We have five children, 14 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Most of our family still lives in the Wausau area, and we joke about the 5-mile rule because nobody has moved too far away.Where to Find the Books.Volume 1 is available in e-book and paperback at Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and Volume 2 is available in hardcover and paperback and e-book at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.You can say hi or follow me on Facebook and Instagram.

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From Caterpillar to Butterfly: Sara Farrar's 'Only God Can Give You Wings' Children's Book Series News Provided By americanbookpublisherz November 21, 2026, 18:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, Retail



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