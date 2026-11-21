MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) A parent can leave three children equal inheritances and still leave them with an unequal amount of work. The problem often starts with something that seems harmless: the children grow up, build careers, marry, and settle in different states. Geography can complicate estate planning in ways families rarely consider. An executor might live hundreds of miles from the house that needs selling, siblings might disagree over which state's rules apply, and property in another state could trigger a separate probate proceeding. Nobody needs to be fighting over the inheritance for the paperwork to become a headache.

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The real challenge isn't simply having children scattered across the country. It's making sure the estate plan still works when the people responsible for carrying it out live somewhere else.

Parents often choose an executor based on trust, reliability, and organizational ability. Perhaps one child handles family finances or has always been the person who remembers everyone's birthday and finds the missing insurance paperwork. That child seems like an obvious choice.

But an executor's responsibilities involve more than signing checks and dividing possessions. The executor, also called a personal representative in some states, handles estate administration, deals with creditors, manages assets, and follows the will's instructions. Depending on state law, the executor may need court approval for certain actions, file reports, or arrange a bond.

Living in another state can make those responsibilities harder. The executor may need to travel for property matters, coordinate with local professionals, or handle court procedures in the parent's home state. Some states also impose residency restrictions or additional requirements on nonresident executors. A will naming someone does not automatically eliminate every state-specific qualification.

Before choosing an executor, parents should check the rules in their state and consider whether the person can realistically manage the assignment. Being the most responsible sibling does not magically shorten a 900-mile drive.

The more expensive complication may have nothing to do with where the children live. It may involve where the parents own property. Suppose a couple lives in Pennsylvania but owns a vacation home in Florida. Their three adult children live in Pennsylvania, Texas, and Arizona. When the parents die, the estate may need probate in Pennsylvania and a separate proceeding in Florida to transfer the vacation property. That second proceeding is called ancillary probate. Each state has its own property laws and procedures.

Now consider the practical consequences. Someone must coordinate with attorneys, gather documents, handle court filings, and address expenses in both states. The child who inherits the Florida property might not even be the child handling the paperwork. Family members can suddenly find themselves coordinating two legal processes while trying to settle the same estate.

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A properly funded revocable living trust can sometimes avoid ancillary probate. The parents transfer ownership of qualifying property into the trust during their lifetimes. The successor trustee then manages those assets according to the trust document. Simply creating a trust isn't enough, however. Property that never makes it into the trust may still require probate.

Estate planning isn't just about what happens after death. It also determines who can help when a parent becomes unable to manage financial affairs. A durable financial power of attorney allows someone to handle authorized financial matters on another person's behalf. That might include paying bills, managing accounts, or handling certain property transactions. Parents frequently appoint one adult child because that person seems organized and trustworthy.

But what happens when that child lives across the country?

Distance can complicate routine tasks, particularly when a bank requests original documents, a title company needs signatures, or a property transaction requires local coordination. State laws also differ regarding powers of attorney and the authority they grant. A document valid when signed generally remains valid after the parent moves, but reviewing it under the new state's rules makes sense.

Parents should also consider healthcare decision-makers. An adult child might have to communicate with doctors, coordinate care, and make decisions from another time zone. Naming a nearby relative or trusted friend as an alternate may make practical sense, provided that person understands the parent's wishes.

Here's an uneasy family situation: One child receives the same inheritance as everyone else but spends months managing the estate. That child might arrange repairs, clean out the family home, meet real estate agents, coordinate with attorneys, and answer questions from siblings. Another child might simply receive updates by email. Both inherit equally, but their workloads look nothing alike.

Geography can make this imbalance worse. The child living nearby may become the unofficial estate manager, even if nobody formally assigned that responsibility. Meanwhile, distant siblings may question decisions because they cannot see what's happening themselves.

Parents can reduce these tensions by discussing responsibilities before a crisis. They might appoint one executor but authorize professional assistance for property management, accounting, or legal work. They can also explain why they selected that person and identify who should receive regular updates.

An executor does not have to perform every administrative task personally. State rules and the will govern which responsibilities the executor can delegate. Professional help can also reduce misunderstandings, particularly when siblings have different expectations.

Children aren't the only family members who move. Parents relocate, too. Retirement might bring a move closer to one child, a warmer climate, or a smaller home. That move can create estate-planning questions of its own. Wills, powers of attorney, healthcare directives, and trusts may interact differently with the laws of a new state. A document that remains legally valid might still benefit from revisions to reflect local requirements and changed family circumstances.

Parents should also review beneficiary designations on retirement accounts, life insurance policies, and other financial products. Those designations generally control who receives the assets, regardless of what the will says. An old beneficiary form can undo an otherwise carefully arranged inheritance.

A move also provides a natural opportunity to reconsider the people named as executors, trustees, and financial agents. Perhaps the child originally chosen now has a demanding job, young children, or health concerns. Perhaps another sibling has become better suited to the responsibility. Family roles change, even when estate documents stubbornly refuse to notice.

Parents with children in several states should review their estate plans with an attorney familiar with the law where they live. If they own real estate elsewhere, that property's location also deserves consideration. The attorney can evaluate whether a trust, revised will, or different ownership arrangement makes sense.

It also helps to create a practical inventory of property, accounts, insurance policies, and existing legal documents. Keep that information somewhere the appropriate people can access. An executor shouldn't have to discover a forgotten investment account through an old Christmas card from a financial institution.

Most importantly, talk with the children about expectations. Explain who will handle the estate, who will make decisions during incapacity, and how everyone will receive updates. Equal inheritance doesn't require equal administrative responsibility, but transparency can prevent resentment.

Would your family find it easier to divide estate responsibilities among siblings, or would you prefer one person to handle everything? That's a conversation worth having before anyone needs an executor.