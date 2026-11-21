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JCM reviews quotes line by line, obtains homeowner approval for change orders before the affected work continues, and provides two updates each workday.

BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BREMERTON, Wash. JCM Construction Inc., a general contractor in Bremerton, Washington, backs its residential remodeling work with the Gold Standard Do Not Pay Guarantee. The written, contractual workmanship guarantee explains what is covered and when JCM will return to address a covered issue at no additional charge.Before construction, JCM walks homeowners through the quoteJCM reviews its quotes with homeowners line by line so they can see what work and materials are included, ask about costs, and understand the scope before construction begins. JCM uses negotiated supplier pricing and established vendor relationships to manage material costs.The upfront quote reflects the agreed scope of work and the materials listed. If unforeseen conditions, changes to the scope, increases in material prices, or the need for additional materials outside the original quote affect the project cost, JCM prepares a written change order. The company reviews the proposed changes and any additional costs with the homeowner and obtains their approval before continuing the affected work.JCM also discusses how construction may affect the household's daily routine. A family remodeling its only full bathroom may need to arrange somewhere to shower during part of the project. A homeowner renovating a kitchen may need to plan meals around the days when the sink or stove will be out of service. Discussing those details before demolition gives homeowners time to make arrangements.During construction, homeowners get two updates each workdayJCM says it schedules work on the project each business day from the start of construction through completion. Homeowners receive an update before work begins for the day and another after the crew finishes. The updates cover what the crew plans to do, what it completed, and what comes next.“We show up, keep the work moving, complete the job correctly, and respect the schedule we committed to,” JCM Construction Inc. states in its written project standards.The company handles most work in-house and brings in established electrical and plumbing trade partners as needed. JCM remains the homeowner's point of contact for project updates when those trades are on site. The company also says it vets and background-checks the people it sends into customers' homes.After construction, JCM takes responsibility for covered repairsJCM provides homeowners with a written coverage plan that explains what is protected. If a covered manufacturer defect, craftsmanship issue, or service-related problem arises, JCM returns to the job site and fixes the covered issue without charging the homeowner again for the repair. Homeowners can hire JCM knowing what repair coverage the company has committed to in writing.About JCM Construction Inc.JCM Construction Inc. is a general contractor based in Bremerton, Washington. The company provides residential remodeling services, including kitchen and bathroom renovations. Homeowners can view project examples and request a consultation through the company's website.JCM serves homeowners in Tacoma, Gig Harbor, Poulsbo, Bremerton, Silverdale, Port Orchard, and other Kitsap County communities with its Gold Standard Do Not Pay Guarantee.Media contactJCM Construction Inc.(360) 355-7024JCMConstructionInc

Jeff McDaniel

JCM Construction Inc.

+1 360-355-7024

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Bremerton General Contractor JCM Construction Inc. Explains Its Remodeling Guarantee

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Bremerton General Contractor JCM Construction Inc. Backs Its Work With the Gold Standard Do Not Pay Guarantee News Provided By Hyper Effects November 21, 2026, 18:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry



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