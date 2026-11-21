Delegates at WAIIS 2026 in Lungi, where 13 regional investment agreements were signed. Photo: State House Sierra Leone.

Deals on ports, rail, power, mining and telecoms signed at Lungi, as 122 projects worth about US$19 billion advance through the inaugural regional summit.

- Dr Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella, Special Envoy for WAIISFREETOWN, SIERRA LEONE, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio concluded the inaugural West Africa Integration and Investment Summit (WAIIS 2026) on 18 November. Over two days, 13 agreements were signed and seven major announcements and project launches took place. The summit marked a significant step towards turning West Africa's regional integration ambitions into concrete investment opportunities, infrastructure development and economic transformation. Its pipeline of 122 projects from the 15 ECOWAS member states is worth approximately US$19 billion.Transport and LogisticsGento Group, Dangote Industries and Afreximbank signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop the Banana Island Deep-Water Port, a logistics hub at Kent and a railway linking the port to Sierra Leone's mining regions. Gento Group and Ghana Investment Bank also agreed to develop and finance the Kent Harbour Terminal. The sponsor estimates the port and railway at approximately US$6.1 billion.The Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, Ploutus Holding and NZOIA Corporation signed an agreement, witnessed by the AfCFTA Secretariat, for a coastal freight shipping service linking Freetown with other West African ports. Pavifort-AL Associates Group signed an agreement to advance the Three Cities Development Project and the upgrading and tolling of the Ring Road, estimated at US$2 billion. It also signed a term sheet with Afreximbank for a revolving facility of up to US$200 million.Energy and MineralsThe Ministries of Energy and of Mines and Mineral Resources, Africa Finance Corporation and LeoneVolt agreed to develop the Northern Transmission Corridor to power mining operations. The Ministry of Energy signed an agreement with NANT Power to expand its 108 MW gas-to-power plant under construction at Kissy, Freetown, adding an LNG terminal to serve regional markets. An MoU with FG Gold covers the Teyei Hydropower Project (an estimated 25–40 MW, subject to feasibility studies).Boxmoor Au and Fundo Soberano de Angola signed an agreement involving Boxmoor Resources, the company behind the Baomahun Gold Project, valued at approximately US$1.5 billion. Nigeria joined UNIDO's Global Alliance for Responsible and Green Minerals. The Bank of Sierra Leone announced an agreement to buy gold from the Baomahun Mine. It also issued a merchant banking licence to TOCAM Merchant Bank.Digital and ManufacturingThe Ministry of Communication, Technology and Innovation signed agreements with Unique Group for a mobile phone and electronics assembly plant, and with Sierratel and Africell for a joint venture. The venture will seek telecommunications licences in other African markets under a Sierra Leonean brand, with the Government holding 15% and Africell 85%. An MoU with Aton Path will advance Sierra Leone's Utility Masterplan.The Government announced a second submarine fibre-optic cable, estimated at US$40 million, with US$15 million allocated by the World Bank. Chief Minister Dr David Moinina Sengeh announced the ECOWAS Data Embassy Readiness Initiative, a US$4.35 million facility for secure regional data backup, backed by a US$1 million African Development Bank grant.Regional Programmes and Food SecurityLaunches included the Mano River Union Strategic Economic and Industrial Corridor, five priority projects worth approximately US$600 million across Sierra Leone, Guinea, Liberia and Côte d'Ivoire. The AgriConnect Compact with the World Bank is backed by a US$40 million grant. The US$1 billion Agribusiness and Rice Sovereignty Facility includes a US$500 million rice window.The European company CCSZ Technologies is a partner in most of the 13 agreements and will provide advanced technology services under them.From a Community of States to a Community of MarketsIn his closing address, President Bio described WAIIS as West Africa's principal forum for policy, investment and deal-making. He urged governments and the private sector to move from commitments to implementation, remove barriers to cross-border trade and expand access to finance for women and young people. The region, he said, must become a Community of Markets, and the summit's true measure will be what is delivered after participants leave Lungi.Dr Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella, Special Envoy for WAIIS, confirmed that the 122 projects had advanced through the summit's investment process. "Your Excellency, we have delivered for you," he said. "The conference ends today, but the deal room remains open."Media enquiriesState House Media and Communications Unit...

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Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio Closes West Africa Integration and Investment Summit With Landmark Agreements News Provided By IL Medicare November 21, 2026, 18:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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