Clash Erupts at Foundation Ceremony

Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): A high-voltage clash broke out between supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal and Apna Dal (Sonelal) MLA Vinay Verma during the foundation stone-laying ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district on Saturday.

The altercation occurred during the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for a new Community Health Centre (CHC) at Badhni town in the district. Apna Dal (S) is a key coalition ally of the ruling BJP in the state. The incident reportedly involved heated arguments followed by a physical altercation between supporters of the two leaders. Further details are awaited. (ANI)