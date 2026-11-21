Bengaluru's Namma Metro network is set to expand further, with trial runs beginning on the much-awaited Blue Line, which will connect the city's Outer Ring Road (ORR) with Kempegowda International Airport. The development marks a significant step towards improving public transport connectivity between South Bengaluru, major technology hubs along the ORR and the airport. The Blue Line is expected to provide an alternative to road travel for thousands of commuters who depend on the busy corridor every day. Videos of the trial operations have also attracted attention on social media, raising interest in the project's progress and its expected opening.

The trial runs began shortly after the Bengaluru Metro's Pink Line was opened to the public. However, the Blue Line is still undergoing testing, and several technical and construction-related tasks must be completed before passenger services can begin.

Bengaluru Metro Blue Line Trial Runs: Latest Details

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) began trial runs on the Blue Line on November 10, 2026. The test train departed from the Baiyappanahalli depot and is currently operating along an approximately 6-km stretch.

The trial route passes through K.R. Puram and extends towards Doddanekkundi station. BMRCL plans to extend the trials further in the coming days, beyond K.R. Puram and towards Marathahalli.

At present, trial operations are limited to four stations. The tests are being carried out to assess the functioning of the metro system and prepare the corridor for further stages of testing.

What Work Is Pending Before The Blue Line Opens?

Although trial runs have commenced, the Blue Line is not yet ready for passenger operations. Several technical issues need to be resolved, while some construction work remains incomplete.

The pending work includes:



Installation of approximately 2 km of tracks

Completion of construction work at certain stations

Implementation of the signalling system Further testing and technical checks before passenger services begin

The completion of these tasks and the necessary testing will be crucial before the corridor can be opened to the public.

Bengaluru Metro Blue Line: Route And Total Length

The Blue Line is one of Bengaluru's major metro expansion projects. Once completed, it will cover a total distance of 58.19 km, connecting Central Silk Board in South Bengaluru with Kempegowda International Airport.

The project is being developed in two phases and will have a total of 29 stations. The corridor is expected to improve connectivity across the Outer Ring Road, residential neighbourhoods, commercial areas and the airport.

Phase 2A: Central Silk Board To K.R. Puram

Phase 2A of the Blue Line will cover a 19.75-km elevated stretch between Central Silk Board and K.R. Puram. The section will have 13 stations and is expected to help reduce traffic congestion along Bengaluru's busy Outer Ring Road, which is home to several major information technology companies.

The 13 stations on the Phase 2A route are:

Central Silk Board, interchange with the Yellow Line HSR Layout Agara Lake Ibbaluru Bellandur Devarabeesanahalli, Tech Village Kadubeesanahalli Marathahalli ISRO Doddanekundi DRDO Sports Complex, Bagmane Developers Saraswathi Nagara Krishnarajapura (K.R. Puram), interchange with the Purple Line

Trial runs are currently being conducted on this section of the Blue Line.

Bangalore Blue line metro is under test!

Woohoo! Idk when (which year) it's gonna get a green signal but, anyways. Woohoo

#Bengaluru #bangaloremetro #nammabengaluru Susa (@enperususa) November 19, 2026

Phase 2B: K.R. Puram To Kempegowda International Airport

Phase 2B will connect K.R. Puram with Kempegowda International Airport through a 38.44-km stretch. The section will have 16 stations and is expected to improve airport connectivity for commuters from several parts of Bengaluru.

The 16 stations on the Phase 2B route are:

Kasturi Nagara Horamavu HRBR Layout Kalyan Nagara HBR Layout Nagavara, interchange with the Pink Line Veerannapalya Kempapura Hebbal Kodigehalli Jakkur Cross Yelahanka Bagalur Cross Doddajala Airport City KIAL Terminals

The airport section will provide metro connectivity to the airport and is expected to offer commuters an alternative to travelling by road.

Bengaluru Metro Blue Line Opening: Expected Timeline

According to the current project targets, BMRCL aims to open the Central Silk Board to K.R. Puram section to the public by mid-2027.

The entire Blue Line, including the stretch connecting K.R. Puram with Kempegowda International Airport, is targeted to open by March 2028.

Once operational, the Blue Line is expected to strengthen Bengaluru's metro network, improve connectivity to major IT corridors and provide a more convenient public transport option for airport-bound passengers.

Blue Line Metro Trial Run at Bagmane Tech Park, Mahadevapura!

Another important milestone for Bengaluru's much-awaited Blue Line Metro. Trial runs are underway near Bagmane Tech Park, bringing ORR commuters one step closer to improved connectivity.

Pulse of the People (@CitizenPulseX) November 19, 2026