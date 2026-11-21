MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 21 (IANS) Winger Muhammed Nemil scored the fastest goal of the season to help FC Goa return to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

Nemil scored after just 34 seconds, the fastest goal of the season so far, to give head coach Angel Viadero a winning start to his tenure with the Gaurs.

NorthEast United defender Pramveer Singh was at fault for the only goal of the game, when Nemil latched onto a loose touch and raced into the box before fading his shot into the far corner. The Highlanders looked to respond almost immediately, as Jithin MS played Ethyan Gonzalez through on goal but for Goa custodian Bob Jackson Raj, who came out to stop the attack. Macarton Nickson clipped the loose ball back into the box, but Alaaeddine Ajaraie's header was found wanting.

NorthEast continued to threaten after a brief stoppage in play after Udanta Singh was unable to continue, prompting Viadero to call upon Akash Singh. Moments later, Gonzalez attempted a long-range effort after intercepting a misplaced pass from Bob Jackson in the 23rd minute, but the goalkeeper recovered to make the save. Raj also denied Ajaraie from a narrow angle in the 41st minute as Goa went into the break with the lead.

NorthEast continued to threaten in the second half, with Antonio Moyano's shot blazing over the bar before Gonzalez struck the crossbar after meeting Ajaraie's cross from the left with an acrobatic effort. Goa had an opportunity to double their lead in the second half, but substitute Malsawmsanga headed over Isak Ralte's free-kick in the 72nd minute.

At the other end, the Highlanders continued to be wasteful as Ajaraie sent a glancing header wide of the mark in the 83rd minute before Jackson saved Abdul Rabeeh's low effort. The goalkeeper made another diving save in stoppage time to deny Satrústegui's effort to place a shot in the closing stages.

The victory took Goa to eight points from five matches, while NorthEast missed out on a chance to go top of the table, as they stayed in third with 11 points.