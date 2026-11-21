One Player Wins Dh100,000 As UAE Lottery Announces Weekly Lucky Day Draw Results
The winning numbers for Draw Number 261121, held on November 21, were 14, 18, 24, 27, 28 and 30, while the Lucky Number was 10.Recommended For You
According to the results published by The UAE Lottery, one participant matched five of the six main numbers along with the Lucky Number to claim the third prize of Dh100,000.
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Another 36 participants won Dh1,000 each in the fourth prize category, while 5,221 players received Dh100 each in the fifth prize category.
The winning Lucky Chance IDs were DV9810464, BX4756872 and AF0470633, with each eligible entry receiving Dh50,000.
Lucky Day Draws are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm, offering participants the chance to win the Dh30-million Grand Priz by matching all six main numbers and the Lucky Number.
The UAE Lottery operates under the regulation of the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) and promotes responsible gaming among participants.ALSO READ
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