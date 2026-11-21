MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A UAE authority on Saturday warned parents against the potential risks of children playing the GTA 6 (Grand Theft Auto) video game.

The National Anti-Narcotics Authority has warned against "scenes involving drug use and illegal activities, and the possible negative effects these may have on the awareness and behaviour of children and young people".

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The authority urged parents to supervise the games they play, age ratings, and educate them about the dangers of content that may contribute to normalising risky behaviour.

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Across social media, parents and residents have been showing concern over the contents of the game. Some schools in the country have also issued advisories to parents, reminding them that despite the game's popularity, it is not intended for children.

"The game features mature themes, including graphic violence, criminal activity, strong language, sexual content and drug references," a notice seen by Khaleej Times.

GTA 6 has been rated 21+ by the UAE's National Media Authority (NMA). This is the highest rating that can be given to a video game.

Earlier this week, UAE officials highlighted how drug networks are exploiting social media, encrypted messaging apps and electronic payments to reach young people.

Dr Abdullah Al Khayat, adviser to the National Drug Enforcement Authority, said traffickers and promoters were adapting their methods, requiring prevention efforts to keep pace with how young people communicate online.

“Prevention is no longer a supplementary option; it has become the first line of confrontation,” he said, speaking at a press conference at the Dubai Police Officers' Club on November 12.

Protecting young people, he said, requires helping them recognise online attempts to lure them into drug use alongside equipping parents with the knowledge and tools to maintain informed supervision and open conversations at home.

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