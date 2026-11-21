MENAFN - GetNews)Huahang Filter is pleased to welcome two clients from the Netherlands to our factory on November 14, 2026. Their visit will focus on two key areas: a full factory tour and a detailed review of their ordered FRP filters.

During the visit, our Dutch clients will tour our production workshop and gain a closer understanding of our manufacturing process, quality control system, and production capacity. The visit will also include a detailed inspection of the FRP filters they have ordered, covering product specifications, structural design, accessories, surface finish, and inspection standards.

At Huahang Filter, we believe that transparent communication and close cooperation are essential to delivering reliable filtration solutions. We are delighted to host our Dutch clients and look forward to strengthening our partnership through this visit.

We warmly welcome our guests from the Netherlands and wish them a pleasant and productive visit.

About Us

Xinxiang City Huahang Filter Co., Ltd. is the professional production enterprises which is design, product and sales of the water treatment equipments, filters and filter elements. Also have its own import and export business autonomy. In order to meet the marker demand, we are equipped with professional R&D personnel, advanced professional equipment, and developed the filtering technology for various categories and support a variety of filtration testing and cleaning equipments for for many enterprises from domestic and overseas.