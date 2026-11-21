MENAFN - GetNews)E2 Laser EngravingE2 Laser Engraving in Ionia is inviting shoppers to buy local on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, with personalized and corporate gifts made to order. Local businesses get 10 percent off orders of 25 or more, and customers approve every design before production.

IONIA, Mich. - Nov. 21, 2026 - E2 Laser Engraving LLC, a family-run shop offering personalized gifts in Ionia, Michigan, is encouraging holiday shoppers to support local businesses on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28. Christmas orders must be placed by Dec. 12, 2026 to arrive in time for the holiday.

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E2 Laser Engraving, a family-owned shop in Ionia, Michigan, invites shoppers to buy personalized, locally made gifts on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28.

Christmas orders are due by Dec. 12th, 2026. Most custom orders take one to two weeks, and rush service is available. Gifts include engraved jewelry, art, memorials and keepsakes in wood, metal, leather, acrylic and slate.

Businesses get 10% off orders of 25 or more custom gifts.

Founded in 2022 by an art teacher and a tool-and-die maker who still work full-time jobs, E2 has served more than 3,500 customers.

The shop makes custom engraved gifts from wood, acrylic, leather, metal and slate, including jewelry, artwork, memorial pieces and keepsakes. About 75% of its work is made to order, and some pieces are hand-painted and assembled by hand. Most orders are finished within one to two weeks, and rush service is available.

For local businesses, E2 also offers custom corporate gifts in Michigan, including engraved tumblers, hats, signage and gifts for employees and clients. Orders of 25 or more items receive a 10% discount, and every order includes a proof for approval before production.

“A personalized gift tells someone you thought about them, not just what to buy them,” said Jen Henry, co-owner of E2 Laser Engraving.“When you shop local on Small Business Saturday, you're getting something made by your neighbors, and you're helping keep small businesses like ours going in Ionia.”

Jen and her husband, Ben, founded E2 Laser Engraving in 2022. Jen brings 20 years of experience as an art teacher, and Ben brings 20 years in the tool and die trade. As of October Ben is running the business full time while Jen still works her full-time job. Since opening, the couple has served more than 3,500 customers and created more than 200 original designs.

E2 Laser Engraving ships anywhere in the United States. Customers can browse designs and request free quotes at or by calling 616-522-2756.

About E2 Laser Engraving LLC

E2 Laser Engraving LLC is a family-owned laser engraving and fabrication business based in Ionia, Michigan. Founded in 2022 by Ben and Jen Henry, the company creates personalized gifts, promotional products and industrial metal work, combining engineering precision with handcrafted artistry. Its motto is“Engineered Accuracy. Personalized Artistry.” Learn more at.