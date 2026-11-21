MENAFN - GetNews)Recently, the results of the highly anticipated "2026 International Sustainable Product Innovation Design Competition (International Product Green Award)" have been officially announced. Shandong Niudian Automotive Technology Co., Ltd. stood out from hundreds of entries worldwide with its NIUDIAN Pickup K1, earning the prestigious "Supreme Design Award" and becoming one of the representative enterprises in China's electric cabin vehicle sector to receive this international honor.

International Accreditation Showcases Niudian's Strength

The "2026 International Sustainable Product Innovation Design Competition (International Product Green Award)" is a global professional award initiated by the International Sustainable Design Federation in collaboration with design institutions from multiple countries. It recognizes outstanding design achievements that practice low-carbon environmental protection, circular economy, and humanistic care throughout the product lifecycle. Judged on four dimensions - Innovation, Sustainability, Functionality, and Aesthetic Value - the award is known in the industry as "the Oscar of sustainable design."

This edition covered categories including new energy transportation, green home products, and smart wearables. The NIUDIAN Pickup K1, submitted by Niudian, claimed the highest honor - the Supreme Design Award - for its integrated strengths of "cute and healing exterior + three-box architecture + multi-scenario application."

The NIUDIAN pickup adopts an automotive-grade three-cabin split architecture, independently dividing the power cabin, passenger cabin, and cargo compartment. This effectively addresses pain points such as mixed human-cargo seating, noise infiltration, and heat penetration, keeping grocery shopping and travel storage neatly organized.

Automotive-Grade Precision Manufacturing, Dual Upgrades in Safety and Durability

The entire vehicle employs automotive-grade laser precision cutting and robotic welding processes, significantly enhancing body rigidity. Paired with dust-free electrophoretic coating, it resists yellowing for 3 years and prevents rust and corrosion for 5 years. The body skeleton features a butterfly-shaped high-strength integrated curved beam, combined with a three-cabin reinforced keel structure and automotive-grade integrated stamping double-layer composite doors - greatly improving torsion resistance and side-impact protection. It is equipped with a fully precision-ground ultra-quiet rear axle drive system, the NIUDIAN permanent magnet synchronous motor, and an 18-tube dual-row waterproof controller, delivering smooth and powerful torque for easier hill starts and acceleration.

Meanwhile, Niudian uses eco-friendly interior materials certified by PONY Testing, passing 18 PAH (polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon) tests and odor emission tests. This reduces cabin odor and harmful volatile compounds at the source, providing users with a lower-odor, safer, and healthier driving space.

Manufacturing-level quality assurance forms the foundation of user reputation. Niudian operates four automotive-grade process workshops: stamping, welding, painting, and final assembly. All products are manufactured under strict automotive-grade processes. The full product lineup passes MIIT (Ministry of Industry and Information Technology) announcements and 3C certification, allowing legal licensing and road registration. Multiple models have also obtained EU type approval certification, eliminating users' compliance concerns.

Winning the International Sustainable Product Supreme Design Award marks that Niudian's design philosophy and product quality have received high recognition on the international stage. Standing at a new starting point, Niudian will continue to center on user needs, orient toward green sustainability, and keep delivering more short-distance mobility products that are affordable and reliable.

About Us

Shandong Niudian Automotive Technology Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Zaozhuang City, Shandong Province. It is a large modern enterprise. Niudian Group has two production bases with a total area of over 2,000 acres and more than 1,500 employees. The annual output value reaches 400,000 vehicles. And we have obtained EEC, CCC, and ISO certifications. The products sold cover 32 regions in China.