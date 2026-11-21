MENAFN - GetNews)"Tempe bathroom remodel"Phoenix Home Remodeling describes the functional changes Tempe homeowners ask for most often, from replacing oversized garden tubs with larger showers to planning a bathroom for the years ahead, and how those changes are settled before construction begins.

TEMPE - Nov. 21, 2026 - Many Tempe bathrooms sit in 1970s and 1980s ranch homes built on slab-on-grade foundations, from South Tempe and the Kyrene Corridor to established neighborhoods such as Meyer Park, Rural Geneva, and Tempe Gardens. Those bathrooms were laid out for a different era of living. A primary bathroom in one of those homes often includes an oversized garden tub the owners would rather have as a larger shower, builder-grade tile and cabinetry at the end of their service life, and a layout that no longer matches how the household lives.

Phoenix Home Remodeling, a design-build interior remodeling company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, reports that the bathroom conversations it has with Tempe homeowners usually begin with how the room works rather than how it looks. The requests it hears most often are a larger shower in place of the tub, vanity storage that fits the household, better lighting, and a layout that will still make sense years from now. Finish selections still matter, but in the company's experience they tend to follow the functional decisions instead of leading them.

The garden tub is usually the first thing to go

Converting an oversized garden tub into a larger shower is one of the most common reasons homeowners across the company's service area remodel a primary bathroom, and it is a frequent starting point for Tempe projects as well. Replacing the tub with a walk-in shower changes how the whole bathroom functions, and because it changes the shower, it also moves the budget more than most finish choices.

Shower size is the largest single cost factor in a primary bathroom, followed by the amount of vanity cabinetry. Through Phoenix Home Remodeling, a primary bathroom tile shower of approximately 3 by 5 feet typically runs $12,000 to $18,000, and a long primary bathroom shower of 8 to 10 feet typically runs $22,000 to $30,000. When a homeowner wants the feel of a long shower without the full cost, the company often suggests shortening the shower floor and adding a dry-off area. Every tile shower the company builds includes a recessed wall niche for bath products.

In guest bathrooms, the most common functional request is removing the tub altogether. A bathtub to shower conversion typically runs $15,000 to $17,000 and takes 2 to 3 weeks of construction. Guest bathroom showers typically have three tiled walls where primary bathroom showers often have two, which raises material and labor cost relative to the size of the room.

The slab under most Tempe homes shapes how far these changes can go. Relocating a drain line in a slab-on-grade home requires cutting the concrete slab, which affects both cost and schedule. A new layout that keeps the shower drain, toilet, and vanity close to their current locations costs less than one that moves them across the room. Phoenix Home Remodeling evaluates plumbing and electrical conditions during the Feasibility stage, before design advances, so homeowners know which functional changes are realistic for their budget before they commit to a design.

Planning the bathroom for the years ahead

A second pattern the company sees is homeowners planning for how the bathroom will work later, not only how it works today. The company's typical client plans to stay in the home rather than remodel to sell, and that changes the questions asked during planning. Aging-in-place considerations, including curbless showers, blocking inside the walls for future grab bars, wider clearances, and improved lighting, are increasingly common requests, and the company addresses them during the Feasibility stage when they are relevant.

These are functional decisions, and they belong in the plan rather than in the punch list. Blocking for a future grab bar sits inside the wall, so it is part of the scope before the walls are closed. A curbless shower and wider clearances are layout decisions, so they are reviewed alongside the shower size, the vanity, and the plumbing locations during Feasibility instead of after the design is finished.

Lighting and storage follow the same logic. During the Design and Selections stage, the in-house designer plans lighting and storage alongside layout and finishes, so the vanity, storage, and lighting are planned together with the shower rather than chosen one at a time. The same approach applies whether the home is a ranch build in Hudson Manor or Camelot Village or a house near The Lakes. The design is meant to solve the functional problems first, and the tile and finishes are selected to fit that plan.

"Most of the Tempe homeowners we talk with already know what is not working in their bathroom," said Jeremy Maher, Co-Founder & COO of Phoenix Home Remodeling and author of Remodel Without Regret. "Our job is to solve those problems on paper first, so the finished room works the way they live, and then make it look the way they want."

How function decisions are settled before construction

Every Phoenix Home Remodeling client completes the Feasibility, Planning and Design phase before a construction agreement exists. Feasibility confirms what is structurally, mechanically, and financially realistic. Detailed Planning produces a complete written scope of work with explicit inclusions and exclusions, priced by in-house estimators from a maintained cost catalog. Design and Selections finalizes every material and finish and produces 3D renderings, so the homeowner sees the finished bathroom before demolition starts.

The company finalizes selections during design rather than pricing with allowances. An allowance is a placeholder dollar amount inserted for an item the homeowner has not yet chosen, and it is a common source of price escalation. Whenever a homeowner decision changes the price, the designer sends the updated number in writing at the time the decision is made. Before a final construction proposal is issued, Ben Chesley or Mark Chesley, two of the company's three co-founders, walks the project at the home and reviews the scope of work with the homeowner. Homeowners looking into bathroom remodeling in Tempe can review planning considerations at:

Construction is scheduled once materials are in hand. Demolition does not start until all ordered items have arrived, been checked, and any corrections are done. The company's in-house tile crew installs the waterproofing and the tile, since waterproofing is the most common point of failure in bathroom remodels and cannot be inspected once tile is on the wall.

Cost and timing for Tempe bathroom projects

Through Phoenix Home Remodeling, a primary bathroom remodel typically runs $40,000 to $75,000 depending on scope and specification, and a guest bathroom remodel typically runs $20,000 to $25,000. Construction on a primary bathroom typically runs 4 to 7 weeks, and a guest bathroom typically runs 3 to 4 weeks. These ranges and timelines cover construction only. The Feasibility, Planning and Design phase comes first, is priced separately, and is removed from the total project price when the homeowner proceeds to construction.

The company reports a change order rate of 2.1 percent, against an industry range of 20 to 32 percent, and it attributes that rate to settling decisions like these during planning. For Tempe homeowners, from Downtown Tempe and College Park to Sierra Tempe and Peterson Park, the practical takeaway is that the functional choices made first tend to determine both the budget and how well the finished bathroom serves the household.

About Phoenix Home Remodeling:

Phoenix Home Remodeling is a design-build interior remodeling company based in Chandler, Arizona, specializing in kitchens, bathrooms, showers, and whole-home remodels. Its planning-first process completes design, material selections, and 3D renderings before construction begins, and fixed pricing is set only after planning is finalized.

Co-founded in 2017 by Jeremy Maher, Ben Chesley, and Mark Chesley, the company has completed more than 1,000 kitchen and bathroom remodels across the Phoenix Valley. Phoenix Home Remodeling is licensed under Arizona ROC #313636 (B-3), has been BBB Accredited with an A+ rating since 2018, holds a 4.9-star average across 200+ reviews, and backs its work with a 2-year workmanship guarantee. The company is a member of NARI, NKBA, and Local First Arizona. Learn more at phxhomeremodeling.

Recognition for Phoenix Home Remodeling includes:

. Best of Houzz, Service, 2020 through 2026

. Better Business Bureau A+ accredited business since 2018

. 4.9-star average across more than 200 public reviews

. Member of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI)

. Member of the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA)

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