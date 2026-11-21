MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 21 (Petra) -- Denmark returned two carved bone figurines to Jordan on Saturday. Dating back about 10,000 years, they are among the earliest known depictions of people who lived in what is now Jordan.

Denmark's Minister for Science, Higher Education, and Digital Affairs, Christina Egelund, handed the figurines to Jordan's minister of tourism and antiquities, Emad Hijazeen, at a symposium in Amman. The Danish Institute organized the event as part of its annual meeting. Danish researchers, academics, and university presidents attended the discussions on Jordan's archaeological heritage, World Heritage sites, and early human settlement.







Archaeologists unearthed the figurines at Shkarat Msaied, a Neolithic village about 20 kilometers north of Petra on the road to Wadi Araba. The village dates to around 8000 BCE, during the Pre-Pottery Neolithic B period, when farming communities were taking shape in the region. Stone walls and stairways still stand at the site. Careful cleaning and conservation of the larger figurine revealed the facial features and details of the body carved by its Stone Age maker.

Egelund said the figurines offer a glimpse of a time when small groups of hunter-gatherers gradually settled in one place and established some of the region's first permanent villages.

She described Jordan's history as part of the world's shared heritage and noted that Danish and Jordanian archaeologists had worked together on finds dating as far back as the Paleolithic period. She thanked Jordan for welcoming the delegation and said archaeology and heritage management had long been central to the institute's work.







Hijazeen said the return of the Neolithic artifacts to their place of origin renewed Jordan's connection to its cultural identity and the history of human settlement in the region. He thanked the Danish government, its academic partners, and the researchers and institutions involved, and said the handover opened opportunities for joint research, academic exchanges, and heritage conservation.







Protecting cultural heritage and returning artifacts to their countries of origin are shared international responsibilities, Hijazeen said.

He traced Jordan's archaeological record from early Neolithic communities to the Nabataean civilization and its World Heritage site at Petra. Preserving that record for future generations, he added, requires investment in research and education, cooperation among institutions, and responsible management that keeps sites and artifacts accessible.

//Petra// AO